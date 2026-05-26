Messi tops Ronaldo in 2026 World Cup password breach data

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup just weeks away, new research from Specops, an Outpost24 company, finds that Lionel Messi outranks Cristiano Ronaldo by a clear margin in one of the more unexpected matchups of the year: their frequency of appearance in breached password datasets.

Drawing on a database of more than 6,4-billion breached passwords, Specops researchers found Messi appearing more than 1,2-million times, against Ronaldo’s roughly 923 000 occurrences, a difference of around 26%.

The release coincides with the addition of 300-million newly compromised passwords to Specops Breached Password Protection, sourced from the company’s honeypot network and threat intelligence feeds.

Top 10 player names by occurrence in breached password data

Rank Player Occurrences 1 Messi 1,221,563 2 Vinicius 1,198,898 3 Salah 1,123,062 4 Saka 1,019,325 5 Kane 987,335 6 Ronaldo 923,582 7 Fernandes 804,159 8 Gavi 683,831 9 Isak 682,702 10 Pedri 394,639

The breakdown reveals a generational shift in the data. Five of the top 10 names (Vinicius, Saka, Gavi, Isak, Pedri) represent players who emerged in the past few years, while Salah and Kane represent the established stars.

This mix suggests that password choices are not just legacy habits, but reflect the players fans are watching now.

Top 10 widely supported clubs in breached password data

Rank Team Occurrences 1 Roma 5,340,687 2 Porto 517,505 3 Barcelona 474,842 4 Lyon 427,824 5 Valencia 427,480 6 Napoli 363,189 7 Chelsea 362,311 8 Everton 351,011 9 PSG 331,641 10 Arsenal 311,740

Roma tops the table with 5,3- million occurrences, well clear of the chasing pack, though that lead almost certainly owes more to the city of Rome than to AS Roma fans. Honorable mentions go to Liverpool, edged out of the top 10 by Merseyside rivals Everton by more than 90 000 occurrences: a rare derby win for the blue half of the city.

Why football names make weak passwords

People need to remember an ever-growing list of credentials, so they reach for what is easy to recall: a favorite player, a long-supported club, a historic win. The same qualities that make these passwords memorable also make them predictable to attackers.

Recent infostealer dumps confirm the pattern. Examples of real compromised passwords pulled from one of the largest recent dumps include:

Cristianoronaldo7@@

Cr7ronaldo@?

zidaneisbetterthanmbappe1234

lionelmessithebest10

lionelmessithegoat10

mrs_kylianmbappe

kylianmbappeg04t

A password like “Cr7ronaldo@?” meets common complexity rules and feels secure, but if an attacker knows the user is a Ronaldo fan, the password becomes fairly predictable even before it is leaked.

Attackers do not type passwords manually. They run wordlists through tools such as Hashcat or John the Ripper and apply rule-based mutations: appending years, swapping letters for numbers, adding symbols. Once a popular term lands in a wordlist, every plausible variation comes for free.

Breached password datasets compound the problem. Each new leak of “Cr7ronaldo” or a variant gets prioritised more aggressively in the next round of attacks, and users tend to reuse or only lightly modify passwords, so a football-themed credential compromised in one context can quickly become an entry point elsewhere.

Defending against credential-based attacks

To reduce the risk that predictable, breached, or guessable passwords introduce into enterprise environments, organisations should consider:

Enforcing a minimum password length of 15 characters, or providing support for longer passphrases.

Requiring multiple character classes: uppercase, lowercase, numbers, and special characters.

Implementing a custom dictionary that blocks popular words and terms relevant to the organisation.

Using a breached password database to prevent users from selecting compromised passwords.

This month’s update to Specops Breached Password Protection also adds more than 4,6-million newly compromised passwords to the express dataset used by Specops Password Auditor.