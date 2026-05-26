Supply chain planning threatened by AI hype and ‘agent washing’

Agentic AI is reshaping the supply chain planning landscape, but hype and “agent washing” are creating real risks for organisations under pressure to deliver results, according to Gartner.

Supply chain planning (SCP) leaders who focus on proven use cases, strengthen data and governance foundations, and follow a deliberate adoption sequence can improve near-term productivity while preparing for more advanced agentic capabilities over time.

“SCP leaders should prepare for an agentic AI future, but they need to separate meaningful capability from market noise,” says Jan Snoeckx, senior director analyst in Gartner’s Supply Chain practice. “The priority today is not full autonomy, but building the operational discipline, architectural flexibility, and decision frameworks that allow agentic AI to scale as the technology matures.”

Opportunities and risks with agentic AI

Agentic AI now dominates vendor messaging and executive discussions in SCP. Snoeckx says that most of the current agentic capabilities improve user experience through query interpretation, recommendations and conversational support, rather than fundamentally changing decision quality or how decisions are made.

True autonomous planning would require the automatic generation of plans, automatic selection of the optimal plan, and seamless execution without human intervention. Most current solutions have not reached that level of end-to-end autonomy – and vendors claiming end-to-end autonomous supply chain planning before 2027 are overstating what is possible in the near-term.

Snoeckx says agent washing further obscures those differences by relabeling conventional automation as agentic, increasing the risk of misaligned investments and long-term lock-in.

Despite current constraints, there are immediate opportunities for efficiency gains.

Traditional automation remains well suited to repetitive, low-complexity tasks, while current AI agents can support high-volume, medium-complexity planning actions where risk is low. Gartner recommends a measured approach that captures value now while building the foundations for more advanced agentic planning in the future.

Snoeckx warns SCP leaders to avoid common missteps in agentic AI adoption:

Do not mistake vendor positioning for true autonomy: Organisations should rigorously scrutinise agentic claims, because many current offerings do not independently re-sequence objectives, negotiate trade-offs, or adapt execution logic.

Organisations should rigorously scrutinise agentic claims, because many current offerings do not independently re-sequence objectives, negotiate trade-offs, or adapt execution logic. Avoid monolithic transformations and legacy retrofits: Inflexible upgrades and retrofitted agents can limit future flexibility, cap ROI and increase long-term lock-in.

Inflexible upgrades and retrofitted agents can limit future flexibility, cap ROI and increase long-term lock-in. Do not pursue high-risk autonomous use cases too early: Cross-enterprise negotiation, dynamic cost trade-offs, and ethical judgment are poor candidates for agentic AI before 2027.

According to Gartner research, supply chain planning leaders should take the following actions when evaluating agentic AI solutions: