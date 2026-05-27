AMD marks milestone with new ‘Venice’ chip

AMD has announced that its next-generation AMD EPYC processor, codenamed “Venice”, is ramping production in Taiwan on TSMC’s advanced 2nm process technology – with future plans to ramp production at TSMC’s Arizona fabrication facility.

The company says that this milestone in the execution of the AMD data centre CPU roadmap demonstrates continued progress toward delivering the leadership performance and energy efficiency required for next-generation cloud, enterprise and AI infrastructure. “Venice” is the first high-performance computing (HPC) product in the industry to enter production on TSMC’s advanced 2nm process technology.

“Ramping ‘Venice’ on TSMC 2nm process technology marks an important step forward in accelerating the next generation of AI infrastructure,” says Dr Lisa Su, chair and CEO of AMD. “As AI and agentic workloads scale rapidly, customers need platforms that can move from innovation to production faster. Our deep partnership with TSMC is helping AMD bring leadership compute technologies to market with the speed and scale required to meet this moment.”

As AI adoption expands from training and inference to increasingly complex agentic workloads, the CPU is becoming even more critical to scaling AI infrastructure, coordinating data movement, networking, storage, security, and system orchestration across the data centre.

The chipmaker says the ramp of “Venice” comes as it continues to build momentum in the server market, reflecting growing customer demand for EPYC processors to power modern cloud, enterprise, HPC and AI deployments.

“We are pleased to see AMD continue to make strong progress with its next-generation EPYC processor on our advanced 2nm process technology,” says Dr CC Wei, chairman and CEO of TSMC. “Our close collaboration with AMD reflects the importance of pairing leadership process technology with advanced design innovation to enable the next era of high-performance and AI computing.”

AMD also plans to extend TSMC 2nm process technology across its data centre CPU roadmap with “Verano” – a 6th Gen EPYC processor it says is optimised for performance-per-dollar-per-watt leadership.