Intel debuts hybrid agentic AI solution

Intel has introduced SuperClaw, a hybrid agentic AI solution designed for AI PCs, agent computers and edge devices.

Built by Intel’s AI Super Builder team, SuperClaw gives enterprises a practical path to scale intelligent agents without accepting the usual tradeoffs between performance, cost and data security.

SuperClaw’s hybrid design prioritises local execution for sensitive and high-frequency tasks such as file access, data processing, and content generation, while reserving cloud models for advanced reasoning and external data retrieval.

The result is a more efficient division of labour that reduces token consumption, minimizes latency, and keeps sensitive data where it belongs.

Built on the latest Intel client platforms, including Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors and Intel Arc Pro B-series GPUs, SuperClaw enables enterprises to run agentic AI workflows at scale on-device, while keeping their compute token costs manageable and protecting sensitive data.

When testing SuperClaw versus cloud-only agentic AI solutions, SuperClaw demonstrated up to 70% reduction in average cloud compute token consumption running relevant enterprise workloads. SuperClaw accomplishes this compute cost-savings through intelligent task routing, context compression, reusable memory, and the aforementioned local-first execution.

SuperClaw keeps sensitive data on-device or within the enterprise edge by default. Before any task is escalated to the cloud, SuperClaw enforces privacy-aware routing and data minimisation, helping to ensure only necessary, policy-approved context ever leaves the environment.

Intel is planning to include support for enterprise-defined privacy policies in future SuperClaw releases, enabling organizations to tailor data controls to their specific requirements. This will make SuperClaw especially valuable for highly-regulated industries like finance, healthcare, legal services, manufacturing, life sciences, and public sector, where strict data protection and compliance are non-negotiable.

SuperClaw can deliver better data protection and reduce cloud-compute costs and provides reasonable performance close to cloud-only agentic AI in workloads that are common for enterprise users.

Depending on hardware capabilities, SuperClaw provides different tiered solutions for Intel Core/Core Ultra Series 3 and Intel Arc Pro B-series platforms. The more capable the platform is, the better overall experience is including speed, token cost and accuracy. SuperClaw’s hybrid compute approach intelligently routes each step of the workflow to the most relevant execution layer – whether local or cloud – ensuring the right compute handles the right task with data security protected.

SuperClaw is designed to scale across a broad range of Intel hardware platforms, including the recently launched Intel Core & Core Ultra Series 3 processors, as well as edge server systems powered by our Intel Arc Pro B-series GPUs.

This broad platform coverage enables partners and enterprise customers to deploy SuperClaw across different performance, cost, and form-factor requirements while maintaining a consistent hybrid agentic AI software experience.

In the second half of June the SuperClaw beta will be available for download.