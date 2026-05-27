Your business is always talking to you. Are you listening?

Spend enough time around CEOs and founders, and a pattern emerges.

By Thuto Motsie, CEO of Thamani

No matter the industry, whether professional services, property, manufacturing or retail, the same question surfaces, often framed differently: “How are we really doing?”

It is usually asked in a boardroom. Sometimes over coffee. Occasionally in moments of quiet concern when something just does not feel right.

The uncomfortable truth is this: your business has already answered that question. The issue is not whether the answer exists. It is whether you are actually paying attention.

The quiet signals most leaders miss

Businesses do not communicate in words. They communicate in patterns.

A steady increase in revenue, but declining margins. A top client that is growing but quietly becoming less profitable. Teams that are busier than ever, yet cash is tighter than it should be. Sales targets being hit, but at the cost of aggressive discounting.

Individually, these signals seem manageable. Together, they tell a story. And in many mid-sized, founder-led businesses, that story is either misunderstood or, worse, ignored. Not because leaders are not capable, but because they are often too close to the action, relying on instinct and experience rather than structured insight.

When busy feels like success

There is a particular trap that growing businesses fall into: equating activity with performance.

The phones are ringing. The pipeline is full. The team is stretched. Revenue is climbing. It feels like momentum.

But beneath that momentum, a different reality can be unfolding: low-margin work creeping into the portfolio, delivery costs quietly expanding, cash flow tightening despite strong sales figures.

This is where many businesses lose control. Not suddenly, but gradually. Because without clear financial visibility, growth can become expensive. And expensive growth is often mistaken for success, until it is not.

The question leaders rarely ask

Here is a question most businesses do not ask until it is too late: if your business grew by 25% in the next twelve months, would your operations hold up?

Not your sales pipeline. Your operations. Your processes, your reporting lines, your systems, your controls.

The businesses that scale well are rarely the ones with the most aggressive targets. They are the ones that have pressure-tested their infrastructure before the pressure arrives. They know where the gaps are. They know which controls are weak and which are strong. They do not wait for a crisis to find out.

This is especially true for unlisted, owner-managed businesses in South Africa, where decision-making is fast, but formal governance structures are often still developing. The absence of a listing does not remove the need for rigour. In many ways, it makes it more important.

Your numbers are not just numbers

Too many leadership teams still treat financial data as a backward-looking exercise. Something for month-end. Something for auditors. Something for compliance.

That thinking is outdated and risky.

Financial data, used properly, is not about the past. It is about decision-making in the present. It tells you whether you are selling the right things, whether you are delivering them at the right cost and whether you are turning effort into cash. In other words, it tells you whether your business model is actually working.

The gap between data and insight

Most businesses are not short of data. They have accounting systems, reports, spreadsheets, dashboards even.

And yet when you sit with leadership, there is often hesitation and unanswered questions come to the fore.

“I am not sure which clients are actually most profitable.”

“We are growing, but margins feel under pressure.”

“Cash should not be this tight, given our revenue.”

This is the gap. Not a lack of information, but a lack of clarity. Because raw data does not drive decisions. Interpreted data does.

What that looks like in practice

When this shifts, conversations change.

Instead of “Revenue is up 12% this quarter” you start hearing “Revenue is up, but margin per client is down 4%. Why?”

Instead of “We need more sales” you get “Which sales are we actually trying to grow?”

Instead of “Cash is tight” you ask, “Where exactly is cash getting stuck?”

This is the shift from reporting to understanding.

Listening is a discipline

Your business is not silent. It is constantly telling you where you are making money, where you are losing it, where you are exposed and where the real opportunities lie.

But listening is not passive. It requires structure, focus and the willingness to confront what the data is actually saying, even when it challenges your assumptions.

The most grounded leaders do not wait for the annual audit to find out how the business is performing. They build clarity into their rhythm. They track the few metrics that actually matter and they ask better questions, not more often, but more precisely.

And they do not just manage the business they have. They build the business they are planning to become.

The best CEOs and founders do not have perfect information. But they do have something more valuable: a clear, consistent view of what matters, and the discipline to act on it.

Your business is always communicating with you. Through every invoice, every cost line, every delay in payment and every shift in margin.

Every business that fails slowly had the data to save itself. Most simply preferred the story that required less courage to confront.