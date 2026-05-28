AMD ploughs $10bn into Taiwan ecosystem investments

To meet the growing demand for AI infrastructure, AMD has announced more than $10-billion in investments across the Taiwan ecosystem to expand strategic partnerships and scale advanced packaging manufacturing for next-generation AI infrastructure.

“As AI adoption accelerates, our global customers are rapidly scaling AI infrastructure to meet growing compute demand,” says Dr Lisa Su, chair and CEO of AMD. “By combining AMD leadership in high-performance computing with the Taiwan ecosystem and our strategic global partners, we are enabling integrated, rack-scale AI infrastructure that helps customers accelerate deployment of next-generation AI systems.”

The new investments advance silicon, packaging and manufacturing innovations required for next-generation AI infrastructure:

EFB ecosystem development: AMD is collaborating with Taiwan-based ASE and SPIL, as well as other industry partners, to develop and qualify next-generation wafer-based 2.5D bridge interconnect technology. EFB architecture increases interconnect bandwidth and improves power efficiency, supporting “Venice” CPUs. These improvements translate into faster, more efficient systems capable of delivering greater performance-per-watt while operating within real-world power and cooling constraints.

AMD is collaborating with Taiwan-based ASE and SPIL, as well as other industry partners, to develop and qualify next-generation wafer-based 2.5D bridge interconnect technology. EFB architecture increases interconnect bandwidth and improves power efficiency, supporting “Venice” CPUs. These improvements translate into faster, more efficient systems capable of delivering greater performance-per-watt while operating within real-world power and cooling constraints. Panel-based innovation with PTI: AMD has achieved a major milestone with PTI by qualifying the industry’s first 2.5D panel-based EFB interconnect. The technology supports high-bandwidth interconnect at scale, allowing customers to deploy more efficient AI systems while improving overall economics.

Together, these advancements reinforce AMD’s leadership in delivering high-performance AI infrastructure at scale. By combining silicon innovation with a robust global ecosystem, AMD is enabling customers to accelerate deployment of the next generation of AI systems.

AMD and its ecosystem partners are applying these innovations to support deployment of the AMD Helios rack-scale platform in the second half of 2026.

ODM partners including Sanmina, Wiwynn, Wistron and Inventec are helping to build AMD Helios-based systems powered by AMD Instinct MI450X GPUs, 6th Gen AMD EPYC CPUs, advanced networking solutions and the AMD ROCm open software stack, helping scale the platform from design to high-volume manufacturing.

The AMD Helios platform is designed to deliver breakthrough AI performance through advances in compute, interconnect bandwidth, memory capacity and system-level integration, allowing customers to run larger, more complex AI workloads faster while optimizing power and efficiency.