Local expertise puts AI to work in East Africa

By Kathy Gibson – East African companies are seizing on the myriad benefits that artificial intelligence (AI) has to offer – but it’s vital that they do so in a considered manner that achieves their productivity goals while safeguarding their corporate systems.

With 15 years’ experience in the IT, telecommunications and cybersecurity space, Argent Cyber X Africa is highlighting proven robotic process automation (RPA) tools that do just this.

MD Edwin Kamunde explains that the company has a footprint in the fintech, agritech and healthtech sectors. It has implemented a number of RPA solutions and Internet of Things (IoT) in all of these sectors.

As an example, the company has rolled out sensors across a number of big commercial farms that keep track of plant and soil conditions, and can remotely manage sprinklers, detect leakages or alert groundsmen.

In a similar vein, it provides data centre monitoring to ensure environmental conditions are kept within optimal ranges.

As a leading cybersecurity partner, Cyber X sells and deploys security solutions for customers, and runs a managed SOC (security operations centre) – where there’s potential to use RPA to improve operations.

The company is also a regional partner for the Zoho application software suite, which it also employs to run its own business.

As AI fever grips the region, Cyber X has partnered with Saucecode to tailor RPA solutions for its customers’ specific needs.

Among the most exciting potential is within the banking and healthcare sectors, Kamunde says, and his company is piloting solutions with many of them.

For instance, a potential solution in the healthcare sector will see patient records quickly digitised, with processes, integration and workflow automated.

“There is a tremendous amount of data entry in a hospital,” says Kamunde. “So we are demonstrating a system with Saucecode that automates it all.”

In the banking sector, another use case is already in the works to automate credit applications for both consumer and commercial customers. “We can provide 98% accuracy from the point of data collection across the whole process, including direct links to the credit bureau.”

While Cyber X has been working with many of these corporate clients for some time, the recent entry of international buyers – and competitors – into the local market has lent a new urgency to efforts to improve productivity and accuracy.

It helps that Cyber X is a credible and compliant partner with a long history in this market. Kamunde is keen to expand the company’s offerings, and believes his partnership with Saucecode will help him do so.

“We are very excited about Roboteur; we think it is a great fit for our company and will allow us to expand our services significantly. By the second demo I saw of the technology, I was hooked and could see potential use cases.

“It is exactly what this market needs,” he says. “We have so many manual processes within most sectors, so automation is going to help to tremendously increase productivity and efficiency.”

Who is Argent Cyber X Africa?

Edwin Kamunde started his career in the technology space as a telecommunications engineer. He soon moved into technical sales and then commercial sales before branching out on his own.

He set up Argent Cyber X about 4 years ago as a consulting and implementation partner to customers.

The group was expanded with the addition of Digital Breeze, which houses developers, business process monitoring (BPM) and application products including Zoho and 3CX. It also provides cloud services.

“Our secret sauce is the trusted relationships we have developed with our customers over the years,” Kamunde says. “We have a deep understanding of the local market, and we go out to find solutions that work.

“In-house we have the expertise to ensure that those solutions are properly deployed and work as intended.”