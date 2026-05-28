Market for enterprise AI coding agents enters new phase

The market for enterprise AI coding agents has entered a new phase of expansion and competitive realignment, according to Gartner, which says this shift is driven by frontier model providers moving up the stack, more agentic workflows, expansion across the software development life cycle (SDLC), and more complex pricing and ROI dynamics.

Enterprise AI coding agents mark a transformative shift from AI-assisted development to agentic software development, spanning the SDLC from planning to creating to reviewing code. Gartner predicts that by 2027, over 65% of engineering teams using agentic coding will treat integrated development environments (IDEs) as optional, shifting control, governance, and validation to automated platforms.

“What began as a race to deliver the most ‘magical’ developer experience is now evolving into a contest of operational excellence, commercial maturity, and enterprise readiness,” says Philip Walsh, senior director analyst at Gartner. “Leading AI model providers are offering not just APIs and models, but integrated agentic workflows that promise to transform the entire SDLC.

“Developer experience and model capabilities are important, but they are not the only criteria when evaluating which vendors are best positioned to help enterprises operationalise AI coding agents at scale, he adds. “For enterprise-wide adoption, governance, pricing, support, workflows, commercial maturity and market durability also matter – especially for medium- to long-term commitments.”

Gartner analysts say that when choosing a tool, product excellence and momentum matter, but do not eliminate the importance of enterprise sales maturity, customer support, governance, commercial clarity, and the ability to serve buyers with more complex deployment, regulatory or procurement needs.

“These factors may be less visible in public debate, but they matter in enterprise market evaluation,” says Walsh.