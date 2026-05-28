Tech enables abuse in the form of stalking and doxing

Kaspersky has launched a report on tech-enabled abuse based on its global study*, which reveals that 8.5% of respondents had experienced digital stalking, and 5.4% reported being doxxed.

The report also includes an analysis of dark web offerings related to stalking services and shares key insights into the evolving landscape of stalkerware.

Tech-enabled abuse might refer to any form of abusive behaviour carried out or amplified through digital technologies such as smartphones, social media, or online platforms. It includes a wide spectrum of actions — from online harassment and exclusion to cyberstalking, impersonation, and unauthorised monitoring. Because these behaviours often lack physical evidence and are embedded in daily communication, many users fail to recognise them as abuse. As a result, harmful actions may be normalised or overlooked.

“Technology-enabled abuse is still not widely recognised as a distinct category of harm, in part because there is no shared understanding of what it includes, which this study vividly highlights. This lack of clarity means many experiences go unnamed, unreported, and unsupported. Without a common framework, it remains difficult to measure the scale of the problem or respond to it effectively,” says Dr Leonie Maria Tanczer, associate professor at UCL Computer Science and Head of the Department’s Gender and Tech Research Lab.

Along with the Kaspersky global study results the risk of such tech-enabled abuse as stalking and doxing is also confirmed by the constantly evolving threat landscape. Kaspersky Digital Footprint Intelligence (DFI) experts identified a growing ecosystem of doxing services offered on dark web forums and costing anywhere from $50 to $4 000, as well as advanced surveillance tools capable of tracking individuals or extracting personal data – stalkerware.

Stalkerware refers to software programs, apps and devices that enable someone to secretly spy on another person’s private life via their mobile device. The abuser can remotely monitor the victim’s whole device including web searches, geolocation, text messages, photos, voice calls and much more.

In 2024–2025 Kaspersky identified 33 previously unseen stalkerware families, highlighting ongoing development activity in this space. Affected users were detected in over 160 countries.

“Stalkerware, which can be easily downloaded and installed by anyone with an Internet connection, allows perpetrators to remotely access a victim’s smartphone from anywhere. Since the software operates in the background without being visible, most victims remain completely unaware that their every move and action is being monitored. That’s why it is highly important to know how to identify such activity and what to do if users suspect stalking activity against them,” says Tatyana Shishkova, lead security researcher, acting head of Research Centre Americas & Europe at Kaspersky’s Global Research and Analysis Team (GReAT).

Recognising the growing risks posed by stalkerware and the need for a coordinated response to this form of abuse, Kaspersky is one of the co-founders of the Coalition Against Stalkerware an international working group against stalkerware and domestic violence that brings together private IT companies, NGOs, research institutions, and law enforcement agencies working to combat cyberstalking and help victims of online abuse.