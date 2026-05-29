Consumers want AI to help with shopping, not make purchase decisions

As brands race to invest in agentic commerce, consumer willingness to let artificial intelligence (AI) make purchase decisions topped out at 11% across lower-stakes categories, such as personal care and household supplies, according to Gartner.

The findings suggest consumers are more receptive to AI shopping tools that support discovery and research than those that make purchase decisions on their behalf.

A Gartner survey of 322 U.S. consumers in January 2026 found greater openness to AI tools that help narrow product choices: 31% were willing to allow AI to narrow choices for household supplies purchases, and 28% were willing to do so for personal electronics purchases.

“Consumers are not looking to outsource shopping decisions to AI,” says Kate Muhl, vice-president analyst in the Gartner Marketing practice. “They want AI to help them find better information, compare prices, identify deals and narrow choices, while keeping final decision-making control for themselves.”

Marketers should focus AI shopping investments on tools that help consumers research products, compare prices, surface deals and narrow choices, rather than fully autonomous shopping agents.

Trust and accuracy remain barriers to broader adoption. A Gartner survey of 846 US consumers conducted November through December 2025 found that early adopters still encountered friction when using AI for shopping.

Among consumers who used AI while shopping for a recent purchase, 54% said they had to double-check the accuracy of all information GenAI tools provided, and 62% said information from GenAI tools ended up being a waste of their time.

“Accuracy is now a brand issue,” said Muhl. “If consumers believe AI shopping tools create more work by requiring them to verify every recommendation, they will not see those tools as convenient or valuable. Marketers must prioritise transparent, reliable information, especially around price, product fit and recommendations.”

Consumers’ growing exposure to GenAI does not necessarily translate into comfort with AI-driven shopping decisions. Seventy-two percent of consumers said “generative AI appears in my internet and app use whether I asked for it or not.”

“Consumers are encountering GenAI more often, but passive exposure should not be mistaken for active adoption,” said Muhl. “The brands that earn consumer trust will be those that use AI to enhance consumer control, not replace it.”