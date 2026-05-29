Intel Arc G-Series sets handheld PC gaming standard

Intel has introduced Intel Arc G-Series processors, a new family of products designed for next-generation handheld gaming systems.

Launching with Intel Arc G3 and Intel Arc G3 Extreme processors running on Windows 11, the series builds on the architecture of Intel Core Ultra Series 3 (code-name Panther Lake) to bring optimised performance and power efficiency to portable play.

Designed for handheld with optimized core counts, power management, and software, Intel Arc G3 processors deliver leadership performance and efficiency for smooth, immersive gameplay and exceptional battery life without compromise. Handheld designs from leading partners will launch in the coming months, beginning with Acer’s Predator Atlas 8, MSI Claw 8 EX AI+, and OneXPlayer.

“Intel Arc G-Series represents years of focused innovation and a deep commitment to gaming. It delivers uncompromising PC performance in the palm of your hand, combined with the console-like accessibility and immediacy gamers expect,” says Dan Rogers, vice-president and GM: PC product in the Client Computing Group. “With cutting-edge graphics technologies like XeSS 3 and breakthrough efficiency for longer unplugged play, Intel Arc G-Series proves that while others make tradeoffs, gamers don’t have to.”

Intel Arc G-Series processors are purpose-built for handheld gaming, developed in close collaboration with hardware partners and software developers to deliver broad compatibility and uncompromised handheld play.

Featuring up to Intel Arc B390 graphics built on Intel’s latest Xe3 architecture, Intel Arc G-Series processors enable advanced technologies like real-time ray tracing for high-fidelity visuals and XeSS 3 for higher performance, smoother gameplay, and improved responsiveness.

Ongoing Day-0 driver support ensures new releases and existing libraries perform their best from day one.

Other specifications and features include: