Intel Arc G-Series sets handheld PC gaming standard

Intel has introduced Intel Arc G-Series processors, a new family of products designed for next-generation handheld gaming systems.
Launching with Intel Arc G3 and Intel Arc G3 Extreme processors running on Windows 11, the series builds on the architecture of Intel Core Ultra Series 3 (code-name Panther Lake) to bring optimised performance and power efficiency to portable play.
Designed for handheld with optimized core counts, power management, and software, Intel Arc G3 processors deliver leadership performance and efficiency for smooth, immersive gameplay and exceptional battery life without compromise. Handheld designs from leading partners will launch in the coming months, beginning with Acer’s Predator Atlas 8, MSI Claw 8 EX AI+, and OneXPlayer.
“Intel Arc G-Series represents years of focused innovation and a deep commitment to gaming. It delivers uncompromising PC performance in the palm of your hand, combined with the console-like accessibility and immediacy gamers expect,” says Dan Rogers, vice-president and GM: PC product in the Client Computing Group. “With cutting-edge graphics technologies like XeSS 3 and breakthrough efficiency for longer unplugged play, Intel Arc G-Series proves that while others make tradeoffs, gamers don’t have to.”
Intel Arc G-Series processors are purpose-built for handheld gaming, developed in close collaboration with hardware partners and software developers to deliver broad compatibility and uncompromised handheld play.
Featuring up to Intel Arc B390 graphics built on Intel’s latest Xe3 architecture, Intel Arc G-Series processors enable advanced technologies like real-time ray tracing for high-fidelity visuals and XeSS 3 for higher performance, smoother gameplay, and improved responsiveness.
Ongoing Day-0 driver support ensures new releases and existing libraries perform their best from day one.
Other specifications and features include:
- Immersive gaming with XBOX mode, a controller-optimized, console inspired, full-screen experience for Windows 11 PCs, which unifies your library of installed games.
- Faster game launches with Intel Precompiled Shaders, which downloads prebuilt shader files from the Intel cloud for select titles.
- Right-sized compute, with 2 P-Cores, 8 E-Cores, and 4 LP E-Cores manufactured on the Intel 18A process node technology, the most advanced logic node developed and manufactured in the United States.
- Advanced connectivity, including integrated Intel Wi-Fi 7 R2, dual Bluetooth 6, and Intel Thunderbolt™ 4 with support for Thunderbolt Share, giving users up to 40 Gbps bandwidth for high-speed storage, peripherals, and rapid transfer of large game libraries.