Nvidia and Microsoft reinvent Windows PCs for personal AI

Nvidia yesterday unveiled Nvidia RTX Spark, a new superchip that it says reinvents Windows PCs for the era of personal AI agents, offering a new class of computer that moves from tool to teammate.

Designed for AI, creating and gaming, RTX Spark brings Nvidia technology — including Nvidia CUDA, Nvidia RTX, DLSS, FP4, Nvidia TensorRT, Nvidia OptiX, Reflex and G-SYNC — to slim Windows laptops with all-day battery life and small, ultraefficient desktop PCs.

“The PC is being reinvented,” says Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia. “For forty years, you launched apps. Click. Type. With RTX Spark and Microsoft Windows, you ask — and the PC does the work.

“RTX Spark brings everything Nvidia has built — CUDA, RTX, our AI platform — into a single superchip. Local agents. Frontier models. Creative workflows. RTX games. All on a laptop. This is the new PC. The personal AI computer.”

The RTX Spark superchip features an Nvidia Blackwell RTX GPU with 6 144 CUDA cores and fifth-generation Tensor Cores with FP4 precision, connected via the Nvidia NVLink-C2C chip-to-chip interconnect to a high-performance, 20-core Nvidia Grace CPU.

MediaTek collaborated with Nvidia on the custom CPU design, contributing to its power efficiency, performance and connectivity.

Purpose-built for personal agents

AI agents have reached an inflection point, with open source projects such as OpenClaw and Hermes Agent achieving record-breaking numbers on developer networks like GitHub and OpenRouter. Yet broad adoption has been limited by the inability to run agents securely and privately on users’ primary PCs.

Nvidia and Microsoft are partnering to address this challenge by delivering a robust, secure Windows platform for on-device agents.

The collaboration begins with new Windows security primitives and the Nvidia OpenShell runtime, to ensure agents run safely and under full user control.

The new Windows primitives deliver identity, containment, policy and end-to-end security capabilities to build and run agents natively. Nvidia OpenShell provides additional policy capabilities for the user to define what agents can and cannot do, the ability to intelligently route queries to local models based on the user’s privacy policies, and the ability to disguise personal information in queries sent to cloud models.

This robust security and privacy layer is being adopted by leading agent developers such as Hermes Agent and OpenClaw in their new Windows apps. These new apps will make it easy and secure for users to access powerful on-device agents that can execute tasks in Windows applications, reason through cross-app workflows, generate images and video, code plug-ins and apps, and semantically search local files.

“We are strong supporters of deploying agents like OpenClaw securely into the Windows ecosystem,” says Vincent Koc, chief architect at the OpenClaw Foundation. “Running solutions like OpenShell and the Microsoft security primitives on RTX Spark will enable users to leverage a fully integrated stack for private, personal agents running on device.”

Powering agents on local devices requires both robust security and performant hardware. RTX Spark features up to 1 petaflop of AI compute and 128GB of unified memory to meet the processing demands of on-device agents.

“At Nous, we expect tasks to increasingly run on device as personal agents like our Hermes Agent become more capable and ubiquitous,” says Dillon Rolnick, CEO of Nous Research. “RTX Spark and Nvidia OpenShell give Hermes users a powerful and secure environment for agents to run and work alongside you. You realize you’re buying a full-fledged assistant, not a typical laptop.”

From this foundation, Nvidia and Microsoft’s collaboration will expand to new RTX Spark-powered Windows agent experiences accessible from the Windows taskbar user interface.

“Our goal is to deliver unmetered intelligence to every home and every desk with Windows,” says Satya Nadella, chairman and CEO of Microsoft. “RTX Spark marks a real breakthrough towards that vision.”

Full-stack RTX creating and gaming

RTX Spark delivers the full Nvidia AI and graphics technology stack to creators, AI developers and gamers.

Users can render ultralarge 90GB 3D scenes with OptiX and DLSS, edit 12K 4:2:2 video with the Nvidia Blackwell decoder, run 120-billion-parameter large language models with 1 million tokens context, and play AAA games at 1440p resolution and over 100 frames per second with ray tracing, DLSS and Reflex.

In addition to support for existing technologies, RTX Spark will power new RTX capabilities, including DLSS 4.5 Ray Reconstruction featuring a second-generation transformer model — coming to Blender 5.3 and dozens of games — and RTX Video with 4x Frame Generation, coming to ComfyUI.

RTX technology boosts performance, enhances image quality and adds powerful AI features in over 1 000 games and applications. Over 100 Windows software providers such as Adobe, Blackmagic Design, Blender, CapCut, ComfyUI and OTOY, and game developers such as KRAFTON, NetEase, Remedy Entertainment, Riot Games and XBOX are embracing the new RTX Spark platform.

Creative experiences

Nvidia is partnering with Adobe to rearchitect Adobe Premiere and Photoshop for RTX Spark. Firefly-powered Generative Fill in Photoshop and Generative Extend in Premiere are among the hundreds of accelerated tools that deliver creative power, precision and control. RTX Spark takes these capabilities further, delivering up to 2x faster AI, editing, coloring and effects across creative workflows.

“The best creative work in the world happens in Adobe tools from Adobe Firefly to Photoshop and Premiere, and the expansion of our partnership with Nvidia and Microsoft will make those experiences faster and more powerful than ever,” says Shantanu Narayen, chair and CEO of Adobe. “Together, we are building AI-native creative experiences for RTX Spark that deliver the performance, intelligence and responsiveness people need to create at the pace of their ambition.”

Adobe Premiere will feature a new video pipeline that taps into RTX Spark’s unified memory, Blackwell GPU and TensorRT software, delivering real-time performance for editing and color correction, GPU-accelerated AI performance and more efficient rendering of complex timelines. In addition, Adobe’s Substance 3D Painter and Stager will run natively on RTX Spark for smoother and more responsive 3D texturing and scene creation workflows.

Adobe’s next-generation Photoshop engine will be optimized for GPU-accelerated compositing, enabling live filters, high dynamic range and modern natural brushing. The AI-native pipeline is built to harness the full power of RTX Spark, including TensorRT.

Adobe will further extend Premiere and Photoshop to allow users to create, edit and design with Windows agents, providing creators with a collaborative teammate to accelerate their workflows.

Updates to Adobe’s creative apps like Premiere, Photoshop and Substance are expected to start rolling out alongside RTX Spark availability.

Premium designs in all sizes

Engineered to be as slim as 14mm and as light as three pounds, RTX Spark laptops will be available in 14- to 16-inch sizes and feature precision-machined aluminum chassis that blends durability with a clean, modern design. Color-accurate tandem OLED displays with Nvidia G-SYNC technology provide stunning visuals for creative work and immersive gaming.

Small, ultraefficient RTX Spark desktops are built for agents, creative workloads, gaming and everyday productivity. Major hardware makers are rallying around RTX Spark, with many designs already in development.