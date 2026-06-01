Sizekhaya kicks off as lottery operator

The National Lotteries Commission (NLC) has welcomed Sizekhaya as South Africa’s new South Africa’s National Lottery and Sports Pools operator, effective today (1 June 2026).

NLC board chairperson Professor Barney Pityana says the transition marks an important milestone for the National Lottery and the millions of South Africans who benefit from its developmental impact.

“The National Lottery is far more than a game of chance. It is a powerful instrument for social development and nation-building. Through the National Lotteries Distribution Trust Fund, billions of rand have been channelled towards charitable causes, sport and recreation, arts, culture, heritage and community development initiatives that continue to transform lives across South Africa.”

Since its establishment, the National Lottery has distributed more than R30-billion, making it one of the country’s largest funders of community development initiatives.

Professor Pityana adds that the NLC welcomes the innovation and investment being introduced by the new operator. “We are encouraged by Sizekhaya’s commitment to modernising the Lottery experience through improved accessibility, technological innovation and enhanced customer experience. These developments have the potential to strengthen participation and, ultimately, increase funding available for projects that uplift communities and create opportunities for South Africans.”