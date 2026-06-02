Cybersecurity hiring stalls as IT leaders face corporate pushback

The cybersecurity skills gap challenges persist in a high-stakes landscape where cybercriminals weaponise AI and IT professionals lack the profiency to use AI defensively, according to Fortinet’s 2026 Global Cybersecurity Skills Gap Report.

The latest study reveals the emerging and persistent challenges organisations face as they grapple with ongoing cybersecurity skill shortages and the ever-evolving threat landscape.

The global survey’s key findings include:

The lack of cybersecurity skills – stemming in part from insufficient investment in cybersecurity talent – remains a top cause of devastating security breaches.

Although cyber defenders are effectively leveraging AI-powered tools, upskilling and reskilling are necessary to fully reap the benefits from these advanced technologies.

Despite gaps in investment, intentional efforts are being made to attract and retain top-tier cybersecurity talent.

“Cybersecurity is not simply a technical issue, but a strategic business risk,” says Dr Carl Windsor, CISO at Fortinet. “This year’s survey suggests that while boards generally recognise the importance of cybersecurity, more investment is needed to address key issues such as rapidly accelerating AI risks and the ongoing cybersecurity skills shortage. Addressing these issues is critical to business resilience in an increasingly complex threat landscape.”

Dr Windsor says cybersecurity must be priortitised as the lack of cybersecurity skills remains a top cause of devastating security breaches in enterprises.

Fortinet’s survey further revealed:

The stakes are high: A staggering 86% of organisations reported one or more breaches in the past 12 months, while 52% say breaches cost them more than $1-million – up from 38% in 2021. Breaches cost most in North America, with $2-million being the average cost of a breach.

A staggering 86% of organisations reported one or more breaches in the past 12 months, while 52% say breaches cost them more than $1-million – up from 38% in 2021. Breaches cost most in North America, with $2-million being the average cost of a breach. Lack of cybersecurity skills remains a top concern: For the third consecutive year, IT leaders cite lack of cybersecurity skills as a top cause of security breaches (56%). Fifty-one percent say that they need senior-level cybersecurity skills most of all, yet 49% struggle to get approval for additional cybersecurity talent. This is surprising as 50% say executives and even board members have faced penalties after a cyberattack, underscoring the risk.

Employees’ use of AI creates new cybersecurity challenges that boards fail to understand. The report shows:

AI deployment in the enterprise creates risk: Employee use of AI poses a risk that people don’t fully understand. Only half (50%) of leaders believe their board members are “fully aware” of potential risks from AI use.

A new skills gap may emerge: As AI adoption continues, 63% expect more need for AI oversight and governance roles on cybersecurity teams over the next three years.

Despite the gaps in investment, investment in certifications is up year-over-year. Findings from the report demonstrate the following:

Willingness to pay for certifications is up: 92% reveal they would pay for an employee to get certified – up from 73% of respondents in the 2025 report.

92% reveal they would pay for an employee to get certified – up from 73% of respondents in the 2025 report. Dedicated initiatives to identify and nurture talent: To source talent from underrepresented groups, 92% use internships, apprenticeships, partnerships, and programmes. Seventy-one percent report formal hiring targets for underutilised talent pools.

AI for cybersecurity creates opportunities and challenges

AI-powered cybersecurity tool adoption is widespread as decision-makers see its potential to support cybersecurity teams with their operations. The survey findings reveal:

Broad adoption of AI-powered security tools: 91% of respondents are using or experimenting with AI-powered cybersecurity solutions. Skepticism or uncertainty about AI for cybersecurity is 38% – down from 43% in last year’s report.

91% of respondents are using or experimenting with AI-powered cybersecurity solutions. Skepticism or uncertainty about AI for cybersecurity is 38% – down from 43% in last year’s report. AI supports today’s IT and security professionals: 84% say AI-enhanced security tools are helping IT and security teams be more effective and efficient. This is critical, as cyber defenders and cybercriminals are now equipped with the same technology – 44% of respondents cite defending against AI cybersecurity attacks as a top concern.

However, AI is widening the cybersecurity skills gap. At the same time, there are multiple efforts to overcome it. Survey respondents share the following: