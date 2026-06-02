SA’s democracy can’t be taken for granted

As South Africa marks 30 years of constitutional democracy, leading legal scholars and public intellectuals have warned that the country’s democratic future will depend not only on the strength of the Constitution, but on accountable leadership, active citizenship, and meaningful social transformation.

The Academy of Science of South Africa (ASSAf) – through its Humanities Standing Committee – recently hosted a high-level webinar titled “The South African Constitution at 30: Human Rights, Justice and the Future of Democracy”.

The event brought together experts from South Africa and abroad to reflect on the achievements, contradictions, and future trajectory of constitutional democracy.

Chairing the discussion, Professor Brij Maharaj of the University of KwaZulu-Natal and vice-chairperson of the ASSAf Humanities Standing Committee, said the webinar created an important space to critically assess how constitutional ideals are being experienced in everyday life three decades into democracy.

Professor Charles Maimela, executive Dean of the Faculty of Law at the University of Johannesburg, described the Constitution as both a reconciliatory and transformative instrument that continues to shape South Africa’s democratic institutions, human rights culture, and systems of accountability.

However, speakers also highlighted persistent inequalities and exclusions that continue to test the promise of constitutional democracy.

Shanade Bianca Barnabas, assistant Professor at the University of Groningen and Visiting Associate Professor at University of Johannesburg, examined how questions of heritage, identity, dignity, and belonging remain deeply contested in democratic South Africa. Referring to Indigenous communities and movements such as #RhodesMustFall, she argued that many citizens still experience a gap between constitutional rights and lived realities.

Adding a global perspective, Professor Pierre de Vos, Claude Leon Foundation chair in Constitutional Governance at the University of Cape Town, reflected on growing democratic instability worldwide and the resilience of South Africa’s constitutional framework in comparison. While praising the role of the Constitutional Court in defending accountability and democratic principles, he cautioned that even the strongest Constitution cannot compensate for weak governance or political failure.

“Thirty years into democracy, the Constitution remains both a source of hope and a call to action, and the Academy is committed to delivering on its mandate to use science, technology and innovation to produce evidence-based studies to ensure the betterment of all citizens in South Africa,” Professor Himla Soodyall, ASSAf executive officer, notes.

The webinar concluded that while South Africa’s Constitution remains one of the country’s most significant democratic achievements, its future success depends on whether constitutional values are translated into tangible social justice, ethical leadership, and inclusive development.