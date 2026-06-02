Structural shifts redefine how African markets work

The era of expansion-led growth in Africa is over, with the continent’s business leadership class pivoting from growth narrative to institutional proof, according to the latest IndustryTrends Report from TheBoardroom Africa.

The report brings together insights from 30 senior executives, founders, investors and policymakers including Omoyemi Akerele, founder of Lagos Fashion Week; Dr Beatrice Murage, global director of Sustainability and Access to Care at Philips; Steve Cadigan, first CHRO of LinkedIn and founder of Cadigan Ventures; Ambassador Lavina Ramkissoon, technology diplomat at the African Union; and Dr Sangu Delle, CEO of CarePoint.

Spanning more than 20 sectors including financial services, energy, technology, healthcare, infrastructure and the creative economy, the report identifies four structural shifts already shaping capital allocation, regulatory direction, and competitive positioning across African markets.

Key findings from the report include:

Capital is being repriced : Private credit is replacing equity-led growth as the dominant financing model across the continent. As global venture funding contracts and exits are slowing down, the contributors describe a structural shift: risk is now assessed on cash flow stability and operational resilience,over narrative momentum or market-size projections. Structured debt, revenue-linked instruments, and risk-partitioned facilities are proving more aligned with local operating realities. For African businesses, the implications are significant. Access to capital now requires demonstrating durable performance beyond growth potential. Accurate risk pricing is now foundational to sustainable capital access and is strengthening repayment culture and credibility with mainstream investors.

: Private credit is replacing equity-led growth as the dominant financing model across the continent. As global venture funding contracts and exits are slowing down, the contributors describe a structural shift: risk is now assessed on cash flow stability and operational resilience,over narrative momentum or market-size projections. Structured debt, revenue-linked instruments, and risk-partitioned facilities are proving more aligned with local operating realities. For African businesses, the implications are significant. Access to capital now requires demonstrating durable performance beyond growth potential. Accurate risk pricing is now foundational to sustainable capital access and is strengthening repayment culture and credibility with mainstream investors. AI has moved from experiment to infrastructure : Across fintech, energy, healthcare and compliance, AI is no longer a competitive differentiator but an operational backbone. In healthcare, AI is redesigning workflow, triage, and clinical decision support. In financial services, it is driving fraud detection, credit underwriting, and compliance monitoring. In communications, it is reshaping how organisations manage reputation and reach. The competitive distinction, the report finds, has shifted from who is experimenting with AI to who has the governance frameworks to deploy it at scale. Boards are increasingly expected to interrogate explainability, accountability, and automated decision-making as central governance concerns, not technical matters to delegate downward.

: Across fintech, energy, healthcare and compliance, AI is no longer a competitive differentiator but an operational backbone. In healthcare, AI is redesigning workflow, triage, and clinical decision support. In financial services, it is driving fraud detection, credit underwriting, and compliance monitoring. In communications, it is reshaping how organisations manage reputation and reach. The competitive distinction, the report finds, has shifted from who is experimenting with AI to who has the governance frameworks to deploy it at scale. Boards are increasingly expected to interrogate explainability, accountability, and automated decision-making as central governance concerns, not technical matters to delegate downward. Healthcare is being redesigned, not just funded: Africa’s health systems are undergoing a structural shift. The report identifies a decisive move from volume-based to value-based care – away from counting procedures toward measuring outcomes and cost. At the same time, care delivery is migrating from centralised hospitals toward decentralised networks of outpatient centres, community hubs, and virtual platforms. On financing, impact investment was identified as a catalytic complement to public funding, not a replacement for it.

Africa’s health systems are undergoing a structural shift. The report identifies a decisive move from volume-based to value-based care – away from counting procedures toward measuring outcomes and cost. At the same time, care delivery is migrating from centralised hospitals toward decentralised networks of outpatient centres, community hubs, and virtual platforms. On financing, impact investment was identified as a catalytic complement to public funding, not a replacement for it. Governance has moved from policy to proof: ESG, AI ethics, cybersecurity, and social performance are converging into a single accountability framework. Boards are now expected to demonstrate institutional integrity – not report on it. Compliance effectiveness will be judged less by policies produced and more by behaviours evidenced. A policy commitment is a statement. A proof point is an audit trail. For local and global capital alike, the latter is no longer optional.

“Africa’s challenges have always been its most compelling investment case,” says Marcia Ashong-Sam, founder and CEO of TheBoardroom Africa. “What is different now is that its leaders are building the institutions to prove it. TheBoardroom Africa exists because the most consequential thinking about this continent rarely makes it into the public conversation. It stays in boardrooms, in investment committees, in the private deliberations of leaders who are too busy building to narrate what they are building. This report changes that.”