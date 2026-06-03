AI is reshaping jobs faster than companies can reshape work

Artificial intelligence (AI) is no longer simply boosting productivity and saving time at work, it is fundamentally reshaping the nature of work, leadership, and employee experience, according to new survey data from Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

Nearly three-quarters (72%) of respondents now say AI has already considerably changed skills expectations in their roles, and nearly half (47%) report spending more time managing and directing AI than doing the work itself. Two-thirds (67%) of regular AI users say it has improved job satisfaction even as four in ten (41%) report increased cognitive load, creating an “joy paradox” where AI makes work better and harder at the same time.

These are among the findings of BCG’s fourth annual AI at Work report, based on a global survey of 11 749 workers across 14 markets and a broad range of industries. The report examines how AI adoption, workforce expectations, leadership, and organisational transformation are evolving as AI is increasingly embedded in day-to-day work.

AI adoption by frontline employees (individual white-collar employees with no managerial responsibilities) has surged ahead, with 74% now regular users, up more than 20 percentage points over the previous two years. Geographically, Global South markets continue to lead the adoption race for frontline employees. India, the Middle East, Brazil, and South Africa all reported levels of regular AI usage above the global average as well as most of their Global North counterparts, with the US, France, and Italy lagging behind.

Yet despite widespread usage, many organizations are struggling to convert AI-driven efficiency gains into measurable value. While 42% of regular frontline users report saving at least a full workday through AI per week, 66% report they get limited or no guidance on what to do with that time, and more than half don’t redirect it into strategic work. Without proper transformation, time saved leaks out of the organization.

“The first wave of AI focused on individual productivity. The coming wave will need to transform collective work,” says Vinciane Beauchene an MD and partner of BCG and co-author of the report. “Everyone is talking about AI replacing work, but it is in fact really about rethinking the human value-add inside. This is the role of leaders.

“Our survey reveals a true managerial revolution in the age of AI. Sixty-five percent of managers and leaders now believe agents will take over at least half of their job in the next three years and frontline workers see their jobs evolving towards more managing and directing AI.”

The survey also highlights the continued emergence and maturity of AI agents as 30% of respondents say agents are already integrated into workflows, more than double the number from last year’s report (13%). Six in ten (61%) respondents believe agents could do at least half their job within three years, yet more than half (52%) still have a limited understanding of what agents are, and governance (oversight, accountability) still lags far behind the technology.

Strategic clarity more broadly emerges from the survey as the most crucial differentiator in sustaining AI’s impact over time as organizations are moving past simply implementing AI tools in use-case deployment initiatives. Increasingly, the focus is shifting to redesigning end-to-end workﬂows and processes to reimagine functions, as well as to building and innovating new business models and products to drive growth, which have nearly doubled year-over-year.

This results in what the authors call the “reshape/invent dividend” which leads to more value captured and a better employee experience. Clear strategy lifts measurable business impact by 25 percentage points.

In contrast, better tools, without that strategy and redesign, move it only by approximately 5 points.

Additionally, respondents in companies pursuing workflow redesign are 24 percentage points more likely to see measurable business improvement, 22 pp more likely to save at least a full day per week, and 20 pp more likely to report increased job satisfaction.

“The joy equation rewrites itself within a year of using AI. Early on, AI’s novelty and cognitive stretch fuel enjoyment, but that ‘AI honeymoon’ fades without strategic clarity,” says Sylvain Duranton, the global leader of BCG X, and co-author of the report.

“Employees don’t push back on AI intensity; they thrive when the strategy is clear, the direction is real, and the message reaches them. Business value and employee enjoyment aren’t trade-offs. The organizations capturing the greatest business value are the same ones where employees enjoy work the most.”

The publication is availabe for download here.