Break the silence on fraud

We are entering a new era of fraud, says Manie van Schalkwyk, CEO of SAFPS, one defined by highly sophisticated, well-organised criminal syndicates that exploit technology and human psychology with alarming precision.

These groups operate across borders, using advanced digital tools and impersonation tactics to deceive victims and wear down communities’ trust and financial security. And South Africa faces daily battles against increasingly difficult-to-detect scams.

“The statistics are sobering, but the greatest danger lies in silence,” says Van Schalkwyk. “The only way to fight back is through unity – by talking openly about fraud, sharing experiences, and building collective awareness, society can take the fight directly to these criminals.”

The scams behind the numbers

Fraud syndicates exploit technology and human trust through increasingly sophisticated scams. The scammers trick individuals into revealing sensitive information like passwords, credit card numbers, or personal data that they will use for their benefit. They also trick them into transferring funds for services or “safekeeping”. They do this by identifying themselves as representatives working for organisations like your bank or cellular company, usually in the fraud department and with the intention to assist you urgently.

“That is why we launched our Just Say Goodbye campaign last year, to encourage consumers to not engage in unexpected phone calls,” says Van Schalkwyk. “Just say goodbye, end the call and then verify this with your bank or the organisation using the contact details that you have for them.”

Fraud thrives in secrecy – break the silence

Communities must break the silence by openly discussing fraud incidents and warning others. By sharing experiences, South Africans can collectively build awareness and empower one another to fight scams.

Fraud affects everyone and when it happens to you or a loved one it can have severe consequences. That is why every conversation about fraud is a step towards prevention.

“South Africa’s tech-savvy youth have a critical role to play in this fight,” says Van Schalkwyk. “Young people are often the most connected, digitally informed members of their communities. They understand the platforms where scams spread, social media, messaging apps, and online marketplaces, and can use their knowledge to assist family, friends, and neighbours.

“By having conversations about fraud and scams, the youth can help identify scams, explain how they work, what they should do, and get people to think before they act,” he adds.

When young people share helpful stories about scams, they help the older generations who may be less familiar with digital threats. These conversations strengthen community defences and make it harder for fraudsters to exploit people.

Many fraud victims feel ashamed or isolated, believing they should have “known better”. By openly discussing it and their scam experiences, victims can move forward, rebuild confidence, and understand that being targeted is not a personal failure, but part of a global criminal trend.

“Breaking the silence does require courage – and South Africa’s youth can create a culture where fraud is openly discussed, victims feel supported and, thanks to information sharing, prevention becomes a shared responsibility,” says Van Schalkwyk.

“What we are asking is simple,” he continues. “Talk to your community. Tell your parents and elders. Make this a conversation at the dinner table and gatherings. By breaking the silence and talking about it, we can prevent it from happening.”

Let’s talk about Yima

The SAFPS introduced Yima – a dedicated platform designed to empower consumers in the battle against fraud.

“The Yima website (www.yima.org.za) hosts a scam prevention toolbox for South Africans to report scams and scan websites to make sure they are safe,” explains Van Schalkwyk. “Additionally, consumers can expand their knowledge of how to identify a scam through useful articles and tips.”

Protect your identity with SAFPS Protective Registration

Protective Registration is a free service that alerts SAFPS members to take extra precautions when handling an individual’s details. This added layer of security helps prevent identity theft and provides peace of mind.

“Anyone can proactively register to protect themselves,” says Van Schalkwyk. “Visit www.safps.org.za, upload your details securely, and add another barrier against fraud. It’s simple, effective, and free.”

Fraud prevention is a collective effort

Silence only strengthens the fraudsters’ grip. By speaking openly, sharing experiences, and supporting victims, communities can help empower each other. Youth, or the tech savvy generation, have an important role to play – to speak up, to break the silence on fraud. Together, South Africans can raise awareness and make fraudsters’ schemes far less effective.