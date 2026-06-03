Canal+ lists on the JSE

Global media and entertainment company Canal+ has listed on the JSE Main Board.

CANAL+ listed on the London Stock Exchange in December 2024 and, using the fast-track framework, today becomes the first ever French company to list on the JSE. It is the only global media and entertainment company listed on the JSE.

CANAL+ is a global media and entertainment company now listed in both Africa and Europe, with operations in over 70 countries, and approximately 15 000 employees. In Europe, CANAL+ has over 18-million subscribers across 12 countries. In Africa, where CANAL+ has operated for over 30 years, it now has 23-million subscribers across more than 40 African countries, and it offers content in over 50 languages.

The group’s listing on the JSE aligns with its long-term strategy to expand its presence in high-growth markets, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa, where rising connectivity, a young and growing population (expected to increase by 8000million by 2050), strong GDP growth (4,5% growth expected between 2026 and 2030) and accelerating demand for content and connectivity, continue to drive sector growth.

Maxime Saada, CEO of CANAL+, says: “Joining the Johannesburg Stock Exchange is a statement of our ambition and illustrates our belief in Africa’s future and its creative industry.

“We are proud to become the first French company ever to list in Johannesburg and the only global media and entertainment company listed on the exchange.

“Following our listing on the London Stock Exchange 18 months ago, this dual listing reinforces our ambition to be a bridge between Europe and Africa and anchors our dual-continental approach, consolidating our unique position in the global media and entertainment industry.

“CANAL+ serves more than 40-million subscribers and generates €9-billion in annual revenue. Africa will be our growth engine for years to come, and we are dedicated to creating value on the continent and sharing it with our African partners, investors and the creative community. By welcoming African investors we deepen our roots, diversify our investor base and lay the foundation for the next phase of our growth.”

Valdene Reddy, group CEO of the JSE, comments: “We are proud to welcome CANAL+ to the JSE and to mark the first listing of a French company on our exchange.

“CANAL+ has built one of the world’s leading media and entertainment businesses, with a significant and growing presence across Africa. Their listing on the JSE is an important milestone — not only for the company, but for the continued internationalisation of African capital markets.

“It reflects the growing connectivity between African and global markets and reinforces the role of the JSE as a platform through which international companies and investors can participate in the continent’s long-term growth story.

“We look forward to supporting CANAL+ in this next chapter as a listed company on the JSE.”