MTN partners with Wakanda to support spaza shops

MTN South Africa has partnered with Wakanda through the Digital Innovation for Modernising the Independent Economy (DIME) initiative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), which aims to empower township entrepreneurs through practical digital solutions, skills development, and business support for spaza shop owners.

The partnership was formally launched through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on 28 May 2026, marking a shared commitment to strengthening township economies by helping informal businesses modernise, improve operations, and unlock sustainable growth opportunities.

At the centre of the initiative is a clear ambition: to enable township entrepreneurs to participate more meaningfully in the digital economy through improved access to connectivity, digital tools, and practical business knowledge.

The initiative brings together complementary strengths across the partnership.

The DIME project forms part of UNDP’s broader commitment to advancing inclusive development and economic transformation in South Africa. By leveraging digital innovation, partnerships, and community-centred solutions, DIME is helping modernise the independent economy and ensure that township entrepreneurs are not left behind in the country’s digital future.

Wakanda, an independent business incubator founded to support foodpreneurs and informal enterprises, provides practical business development support designed to help entrepreneurs grow, scale, and strengthen operational resilience.

Together with MTN’s digital capabilities and network infrastructure, the partnership aims to create practical, measurable impact for spaza shop owners operating at the heart of township economies.

Spaza shops continue to play a vital role in communities across South Africa, providing convenient access to everyday essentials while supporting livelihoods and local economic activity. Approximately 11,1-million South Africans regularly shop at around 150 000 spaza shops nationwide, yet many still operate primarily as cash-based businesses, despite increasing consumer demand for digital and mobile payment solutions.

Through this partnership, participating entrepreneurs will gain access to practical digital enablement solutions, including mobile payment capabilities, digital business tools, and operational support designed to improve efficiency, competitiveness, and customer engagement.

The programme will also include SME masterclasses focused on digital adoption, operational improvement, customer retention, and business sustainability, equipping entrepreneurs with practical insights to help strengthen and future-proof their businesses.

“Township entrepreneurs are powerful drivers of economic activity, innovation, and community resilience,” says Tumi Sekhukhune Chamayou, chief business officer at MTN South Africa.

“At MTN, we believe meaningful empowerment starts with access. Through this partnership, we are combining connectivity, practical tools, and business support to help spaza shop owners participate more fully in the digital economy and unlock new opportunities for growth.”

Phumla Hlati, portfolio head: inclusive growth at UNDP, comments: “DIME was established to help unlock the potential of South Africa’s informal economy through digital innovation and partnerships. This collaboration demonstrates how collective action can create meaningful opportunities for township entrepreneurs and ensure that they are not left behind.”