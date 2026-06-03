Nvidia Isaac GR00T is a reference for academic research

Nvidia has announced the Nvidia Isaac GR00T Reference Humanoid Robot, the first open humanoid robot reference design built on Nvidia Jetson Thor and the Nvidia Isaac GR00T open development platform.

The reference design helps democratize frontier humanoid robotics research by providing access to advanced hardware and an open software stack without requiring proprietary platforms.

As demand for general-purpose humanoids accelerates, researchers still face a fragmented process spanning hardware integration, data collection, simulation, training, evaluation and deployment.

The Nvidia Isaac GR00T Reference Humanoid Robot unifies development by bringing a Unitree H2 Plus humanoid robot and Sharpa Wave tactile five-finger hands (the “body”), with Nvidia Jetson Thor-powered onboard compute and Isaac GR00T software and workflows (the “brain”) into a single integrated reference design, helping research teams move faster from robot bring-up to skill development and real-world validation.

With Nvidia’s compute and open software stack at the centre, the reference design gives research teams a more unified, secure foundation for advancing humanoid robotics.

“Humanoid robots will bring physical AI to the world’s largest industries, opening a multitrillion-dollar economic opportunity,” says Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia. “The Nvidia Isaac GR00T Reference Humanoid Robot gives researchers a single, open platform to make breakthrough discoveries toward general-purpose physical intelligence.”

A humanoid robot for physical AI development

The Nvidia Isaac GR00T Reference Humanoid Robot is a state-of-the-art platform that brings the key building blocks for frontier humanoid research into one system, pairing a human-scale robot body with dexterous manipulation, sensing, control and onboard AI compute.

The reference design features:

Unitree H2 humanoid chassis, standing nearly 6 feet tall and weighing 150 pounds, with 31 degrees of freedom across the body for human-scale testing.

Dual Sharpa Wave tactile five-finger hands, enabling dexterous manipulation with 22 degrees of freedom and bringing the robot to 75 degrees of freedom across the body and hands.

Multi-view sensing, including a head-mounted stereo camera with wide field of view (140 degrees horizontal, 102 degrees vertical), wrist cameras for close-range manipulation and an inertia measurement unit for motion tracking.

Whole-body control, with arm torque of up to 120 Newton-meters, leg torque of up to 360 Newton-meters, a rated arm payload of 7 kilograms and peak payload of 15 kilograms, unlocking more capable lifting and reach.

Nvidia Jetson AGX Thor T5000 onboard compute, featuring an Nvidia Blackwell GPU with 2,070 FP4 teraflops of AI performance, a 14-core Arm CPU, 128GB of unified memory and a configurable 40- to 130-watt power range for real-time sensor processing and robot inference.

Connectivity across Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB and an array of microphones and speakers for voice interaction.

Battery for extended operation, with a 15Ah, 0.972kWh capacity and about three hours of life.

On-remote emergency stop function for quickly disengaging the robot safely.

Full-stack platform for humanoid development

The Nvidia software stack provides the development environment for simulation, training, evaluation and deployment, while researchers retain control of their robot data, training data, telemetry and logs.

The Isaac GR00T platform includes:

Nvidia Isaac Teleop to capture high-quality robot demonstration data for training and policy development.

Nvidia Isaac GR00T open foundation models to support humanoid reasoning, learning and multitask behavior.

Nvidia Isaac Sim and Isaac Lab to simulate, train, test and evaluate robot policies before real-world deployment.

Accelerated Nvidia Isaac ROS middleware to move trained policies onto robots.

Nvidia Jetson Thor to run real-time, on-robot inference and control.

Its modular design lets robotics teams use the full platform or integrate selected capabilities into existing development pipelines, helping them scale humanoid development without rebuilding the same infrastructure for each robot or task.

The Nvidia Isaac GR00T developer platform will also support the Unitree G1 humanoid robot, extending the same development approach to a robot widely used by researchers and humanoid developers across leading institutions.