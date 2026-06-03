World Cup fans warned about these cyberthreats

With the FIFA World Cup kicking off on 11 June, South African soccer fans – whether travelling to North America or watching from home – are being urged to take their digital safety as seriously as their match-day preparations.

This year’s tournament represents the largest entertainment cyberattack surface in history – and cybercriminals have already begun targeting fans.

The 2026 World Cup is the largest in FIFA history spanning 39 days, 16 host cities, and an estimated five to six million in-venue spectators. For South African fans making what is often a once-in-a-lifetime trip, the financial and personal consequences of falling victim to fraud could be severe. The risk extends well beyond those in the stadiums, too.

“South Africans are passionate soccer supporters and many will have been planning and saving for this trip for years,” says Justin Lee, regional vice-president for Sub-Saharan Africa at Palo Alto Networks. “But the fans watching from home are just as much in the crosshairs. Anywhere people are engaging digitally with this event, cybercriminals will be waiting.”

Palo Alto Networks’ threat intelligence division, Unit 42, has identified seven active threat categories that fans should know about:

Fake ticket sites and social media resellers. Lookalike resale sites and social media accounts impersonating authorised sellers are already circulating. Fans who buy outside the official FIFA platform or a FIFA-authorised resale partner have little to no recourse if tickets turn out to be fraudulent. Do not buy through WhatsApp, Telegram or social media DMs – and always use a credit card with chargeback protection.

Lookalike resale sites and social media accounts impersonating authorised sellers are already circulating. Fans who buy outside the official FIFA platform or a FIFA-authorised resale partner have little to no recourse if tickets turn out to be fraudulent. Do not buy through WhatsApp, Telegram or social media DMs – and always use a credit card with chargeback protection. Phishing campaigns. Cybercriminals are running phishing campaigns built around convincing lures including lottery winnings, ticket cancellations, free streaming offers, and accreditation problems. Typosquatted FIFA domains designed to look like official sites are expected to proliferate throughout the tournament window.

Cybercriminals are running phishing campaigns built around convincing lures including lottery winnings, ticket cancellations, free streaming offers, and accreditation problems. Typosquatted FIFA domains designed to look like official sites are expected to proliferate throughout the tournament window. QR-code fraud. QR-code fraud is the single fastest-growing variant at major sporting events. Fake shuttle passes, parking permits and fan transport QR codes that fail at the point of scanning have already been observed in pre-tournament scams. The geographic spread of the 2026 games across 16 cities multiplies the opportunity for transit-themed fraud significantly. Verify any QR code against the host city’s official transportation app or website before scanning.

QR-code fraud is the single fastest-growing variant at major sporting events. Fake shuttle passes, parking permits and fan transport QR codes that fail at the point of scanning have already been observed in pre-tournament scams. The geographic spread of the 2026 games across 16 cities multiplies the opportunity for transit-themed fraud significantly. Verify any QR code against the host city’s official transportation app or website before scanning. Accommodation fraud. Fake short-term rental listings, off-platform payment requests, and properties that do not exist are a well-documented risk at events like this. Any request for payment via wire transfer or cryptocurrency outside of a major platform should be treated as a red flag.

Fake short-term rental listings, off-platform payment requests, and properties that do not exist are a well-documented risk at events like this. Any request for payment via wire transfer or cryptocurrency outside of a major platform should be treated as a red flag. Public WiFi and mobile malware. Airports, fan zones, and transit hubs are active hunting grounds for credential theft. Android users are the primary target for mobile malware, though iOS users are not immune. Use a VPN or mobile data for any account activity on the road, keep devices fully patched, and remove saved WiFi networks after use.

Airports, fan zones, and transit hubs are active hunting grounds for credential theft. Android users are the primary target for mobile malware, though iOS users are not immune. Use a VPN or mobile data for any account activity on the road, keep devices fully patched, and remove saved WiFi networks after use. Fake streaming sites and malicious apps. Fans watching from home are not safe either. Fake streaming sites and malicious mobile applications mimicking official FIFA and broadcast apps are expected to proliferate as the action heats up. These apps, some of which have appeared on major app stores ahead of previous tournaments, are designed to harvest account credentials, deliver malware, or compromise devices entirely. Verify every FIFA-branded app against FIFA’s published list of official applications before downloading.

Fans watching from home are not safe either. Fake streaming sites and malicious mobile applications mimicking official FIFA and broadcast apps are expected to proliferate as the action heats up. These apps, some of which have appeared on major app stores ahead of previous tournaments, are designed to harvest account credentials, deliver malware, or compromise devices entirely. Verify every FIFA-branded app against FIFA’s published list of official applications before downloading. Social media account takeovers and fake competitions. Fake FanID-linked competitions, social media account takeovers, and content defacement on official platforms are active risks for any fan connected to the action online. Treat unsolicited competition notifications and prize alerts with scepticism – particularly those requesting login credentials or personal information.

“The World Cup should be an extraordinary experience whether you are in the stadium or on your sofa,” says Lee. “A little digital caution goes a long way towards making sure it stays that way.”