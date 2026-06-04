Nvidia Drive Hyperion aims to power a robotaxi-ready world

Nvidia has announced a major expansion of the Nvidia Drive Hyperion robotaxi-ready platform ecosystem, bringing together leading global automakers, manufacturing and autonomous vehicle (AV) software ecosystem partners along with ride-hailing mobility providers to build and expand level 4-ready robotaxi fleets.

Nvidia Drive Hyperion provides the entire global transportation industry with a safe, scalable, level 4-ready platform built on the Nvidia Halos full-stack safety system for physical AI. It combines high-performance Nvidia Drove AGX in-vehicle compute, Nvidia Halos OS — the software foundation of Halos, built on the safety-certified Nvidia DriveOS operating system — with a compatible multimodal sensor suite and Nvidia Drive AV software purpose-built for highly automated and autonomous driving capabilities.

“Autonomous mobility is entering its industrial scaling moment,” says Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia. “Vehicles are becoming robots, and robotaxi fleets will require AI infrastructure that can perceive, reason and operate safely in the real world. Nvidia Drive Hyperion gives the world’s automakers, AV developers and mobility networks a common level 4-ready foundation — uniting compute, sensors, safety software and a global ecosystem to bring robotaxis from pilots to everyday transportation at scale.”

A foundation for level 4-ready vehicles

As more manufacturers, AV developers and mobility partners join the Drive Hyperion ecosystem, Nvidia is the only company offering a level 4-ready platform that enables the global automotive industry to build and scale robotaxi and AV fleets.

Nvidia is collaborating with automakers, tier 1 suppliers, software and mobility providers in Asia, Europe and the Middle East to scale robotaxi deployments.

Foxconn is expanding its strategic collaboration with Nvidia to accelerate the development and planned deployment of level 4-ready robotaxi fleets built on Nvidia. The effort combines Foxconn’s contract design and manufacturing services with Nvidia’s Drive Hyperion platform to support the rapid integration, scaling and deployment of level 4 electric vehicles — starting in Taiwan, with Kaohsiung expected to serve as an early deployment city, and expanding across Asia.

Chen Chi-mai, mayor of Kaohsiung, comments: “The collaboration between Foxconn, Foxtron and Nvidia represents an important milestone in accelerating Taiwan’s transformation into a world-class smart city ecosystem. As Taiwan’s major industrial and innovation hub, Kaohsiung is actively investing in smart infrastructure, green mobility and AI-driven urban development. We look forward to participating in future smart transportation initiatives, including robotaxi applications and intelligent traffic systems, to create safer, smarter and more sustainable cities for the next generation.”

“Autonomous mobility is a strategic focus of Foxconn’s EV initiative,” says Young Liu, chairman of Foxconn. “By leveraging strategic partnerships and Nvidia’s capabilities, we are accelerating the deployment of level 4 robotaxi technology, with Foxconn providing high-performance computing and sensor integration to enable a worldwide rollout across communities and cities.”

VinFast is working with Autobrains to bring level 4 vehicles built on Nvidia Drive Hyperion to Southeast Asia, combining VinFast’s vehicle development and manufacturing capabilities with Autobrains’ autonomous driving software stack.

“Advanced mobility shouldn’t be a luxury,” says Duong Nguyen, deputy-CEO of ADAS at VinFast Global. “VinFast is committed to building scalable and accessible autonomous driving solutions through collaboration with global technology leaders. Together with Autobrains and Nvidia, we are exploring a practical and cost-efficient path toward level 4 mobility for Southeast Asia’s highly dynamic real-world traffic environments.”

In Europe, Uber is also working with Autobrains to launch a robotaxi program in Munich built on Nvidia Drive Hyperion, integrating Autobrains’ agentic AI autonomous driving software to support scalable, level 4-ready robotaxi operations. The effort further expands Uber’s growing reach in the European ride-hailing market, with more details on the selected automaker to be announced later this year.

“For automakers and autonomy developers, the challenge is not just building autonomous vehicles — it’s bringing them into a commercial network where they can reliably serve riders at scale,” says Sarfraz Maredia, global head of autonomous mobility and delivery at Uber. “This program creates a new path to do that by combining vehicle-agnostic autonomy, leading AI compute and Uber’s ride-hailing platform.”

“Autonomous driving will not scale by relying on a single model to solve every driving scenario,” says Igal Raichelgauz, founder and CEO of Autobrains. “It requires systems that can reason, adapt and make decisions under uncertainty. With Uber and Nvidia, we are bringing Autobrains’ Agentic AI into autonomous ride-hailing — combining reasoning-based driving intelligence with the mobility platform and automotive compute needed to support scalable robotaxi operations across cities, vehicles and real-world conditions.”

Humain is working to bring Nvidia Drive Hyperion-powered robotaxis to the Middle East, expanding the platform’s regional footprint. The collaboration leverages HUmain’s AI and mobility ecosystem to support the development and deployment of level 4-ready autonomous transportation solutions across the region.

“Autonomous mobility will become one of the defining AI platforms of the next decade,” says Tareq Amin, CEO of Humain. “By working with Nvidia, Humain is helping enable the infrastructure, intelligence and operational scale needed to develop and support the future of level 4-ready transportation in Saudi Arabia. This collaboration reflects our broader vision to help build AI-native infrastructure platforms that connect the digital and physical worlds at scale.”