AMD partners with OQC, JPMorganChase on quantum-AI data centre

OQC, JPMorganChase and AMD have announced a research collaboration leveraging a new and dedicated quantum-AI data centre, built by OQC in London.

JPMorganChase researchers will test near-term quantum and hybrid quantum-classical computing applications via a secure enterprise environment to examine how quantum computing, AI and high-performance classical infrastructure can work together on complex financial services challenges.

The partners will use the platform to conduct research on the application of near-term quantum and hybrid quantum-classical computing including areas such as portfolio optimisation and expanding explorations around quantum machine learning, while also developing specialised AI models to improve quantum circuit performance.

The partners also plan to investigate how these quantum-enhanced AI models can accelerate the discovery of novel algorithms purpose-built for financial use cases, and the role of classical compute toward scalable fault-tolerant quantum algorithms.

JPMorganChase will be OQC’s first dedicated user of the UK platform, which is expected to be fully operational within 12 months.

The environment will physically integrate the OQC Genesis quantum system with AMD-supported AI and classical compute, high-performance computing resources and application-level tooling for simulation, optimisation, AI model development and benchmarking.

AMD compute technologies will provide infrastructure to support the AI and classical compute layer of the platform. By placing quantum hardware inside a secure enterprise compute environment, the platform is designed to let JPMorganChase test hybrid quantum-classical workflows for performance, scalability and reproducibility against the operational standards used in financial services.

“Quantum computing has to move from isolated experiments into the secure compute environments where enterprises actually work,” says Gerald Mullally, CEO of OQC. “That is what we are building with JPMorganChase’s quantum research expertise: a dedicated quantum-AI platform for financial services that combines quantum hardware, AI and high-performance computing to support serious technical research and move the industry closer to practical quantum applications.”

Lori Beer, global CIO of JPMorganChase, comments: “The financial services industry depends on understanding complexity, managing risk and making decisions with speed, security and confidence. Through this partnership, our teams will have a dedicated environment to research the near-term utility of hybrid quantum-classical computing in finance and assess how quantum, AI and high-performance computing can work together to address real-world challenges.”

According to Mark Papermaster, executive vice-president and chief technology officer at AMD: “Advancing quantum-AI research will require tightly integrated compute platforms that bring together quantum systems, AI infrastructure and high-performance classical computing. AMD is pleased to support OQC and its dedicated environment, which will explore hybrid quantum-AI workflows for financial services and evaluate their performance, scalability and reproducibility in a secure enterprise setting.”

The project marks a shift from experimental quantum access toward secure, integrated infrastructure designed for real enterprise workflows, starting with financial services.