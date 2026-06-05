Anthropic widens Project Glasswing reach

Anthropic is expanding Project Glasswing, its collaborative effort to secure the world’s most important software.

In early April, about 50 initial partners had access to Claude Mythos Preview, and since then, they’ve been deploying the model to scan their codebases for vulnerabilities.

Anthropic has described how these partners have so far found more than 10 000 high- or critical-severity security flaws.

Following close collaboration with Project Glasswing partners, the security industry, open-source software maintainers and the US government, the company is extending the partnership to approximately 150 new organisations. Each one will need to meet security requirements before they gain access.

The organisations in this new group are based in more than 15 countries, and most provide critical infrastructure to many more. The group covers several industries that weren’t well represented in our initial cohort, such as power, water, healthcare, communications and hardware.

Many of the new partners are vendors – companies or nonprofits that maintain codebases that are relied upon by lots of other organisations around the world, including governments.

What each partner has in common is that a successful attack on their codebase could be catastrophic. For most partners, we estimate that a major attack could affect more than 100-million people, with important ramifications for both global and national security.

Anthropic says it is also working to safely release Mythos-level capabilities in general access. This will require highly robust safeguards that prevent the model’s cyber capabilities from being misused.