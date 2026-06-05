WLAN market maintains double-digit growth

First quarter WLAN revenues were driven by a 14% growth in unit shipments and an average selling price that is starting to creep up, according to Dell’Oro Group.

“Several vendors have increased WLAN list prices to compensate for increasing costs of memory components caused by the AI infrastructure boom,” says Siân Morgan, research director at Dell’Oro Group. “The full impact of price increases has not materialised in vendor revenues but, despite this, the WLAN market has grown at double digit rates for five consecutive quarters.

“Wi-Fi 7 revenue grew by triple digits,” adds Morgan, “Cisco, Ubiquiti and Huawei are leading the Wi-Fi 7 market. However, adoption was still only 37% of Indoor APs shipped in 1Q 2026. This presents an opportunity for all vendors to refresh older technology with the latest gear.”

Additional highlights from the 1Q 2026 Wireless LAN Quarterly Report include:

With the shortage of memory components still not resolved, Dell’Oro expects prices to continue rising, and equipment lead times to be variable in a supply-driven market.

Shipments of access points with multi-gig and 10 Gbps interfaces are growing rapidly, putting additional demands on campus switches.