Full Stack Microsoft Developer Engineer – Gauteng Gauteng

Leverage your experience at an established SA technology company.



Job Title: Full Stack Microsoft Developer Engineer

Location: Waterkloof Ridge, Pretoria

Basic Salary: R60K – R85K

About the Company

Our client is an established South African technology company that started in 2009. They build top-quality web, mobile, and cloud software for insurance companies and financial businesses across Africa. They help their clients grow by making highly scalable computer programs that are easy for business teams to look after and maintain.

They primarily target insurance companies, financial services providers, small businesses, underwriters, and micro-insurance enterprises across Africa. The company enjoys massive market growth opportunities within the rapidly expanding African digital subscription and micro-insurance economies. They focus heavily on decreasing the total cost of ownership for its clients. They achieve this by creating highly scalable applications that internal line-of-business teams can easily maintain.

About the Role



The Full Stack Microsoft Developer Engineer exists to build high-performance web and mobile applications. You will directly drive the company’s vision of lowering technology costs for African businesses. You ensure that all digital products remain user-focused, intuitive, and highly scalable. This position plays a critical role within the core agile software development division. You will accelerate project delivery cycles by combining rapid front-end engineering with back-end integration. Through these technical actions, you will help the development team meet tight client timelines.

Your Main Duties

Write clean, secure, and easy-to-read C# code using the full Microsoft software setup every day.

Plan and build modern web applications using ASP.NET Core and HTML5 technologies.

Create easy-to-use user screens using DevExpress and modern front-end frameworks.

Build secure web services and data links to share information safely between businesses.

Design, improve, and manage relational databases using Microsoft SQL Server daily.

Make cloud-ready applications using Microsoft Azure or software-as-a-service setups.

Find and fix system bugs, improve software code, and test applications strictly.

What They are Look For

Education & Professional Groups

A University Degree (BSc or BCom) or National Diploma in Computer Science, Information Technology, Software Engineering, or Informatics, would be an advantage.

Special certifications like Microsoft Certified: Azure Developer Associate, DevOps Engineer Expert, or MCSD are a big plus.

Being a member of the Institute of Information Technology Professionals South Africa (IITPSA) is welcome.

Work Experience

At least five years of professional work experience building full-stack Microsoft web applications.

Proven experience working with C#, ASP.NET Core, and Microsoft SQL Server database design.

Key Skills

Good knowledge of rapid application development tools like DevExpress.

Clear understanding of web services, XML, and API links for sharing data.

Ability to build scalable cloud programs for insurance or financial businesses.

Ability to solve complex data problems and fix slow system performance.

This exclusive opportunity is managed by TRP. You will help the development team meet tight client timelines.

Desired Skills:

C# Software Development Engineer

Cloud Application Engineer (MS Stack)

Senior .NET Software Engineer

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