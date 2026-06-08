AI entrepreneur wins Mr Price’s R1m Bindzu Youth Fund prize

The Mr Price Foundation has awarded its R1-million top Bindzu Youth Fund prize to Gauteng entrepreneur Kamogelo Selepe, founder of AI-powered marketing technology business ArcaneEdge, following a national entrepreneurship programme that attracted 1 692 applications from across South Africa.

Selepe’s business stood out for its AI-powered “Digital Doppelgänger” platform, which simulates consumer behaviour and allows brands to test marketing campaigns before committing advertising spend. ArcaneEdge recorded the highest revenue growth in the programme, growing by 486% during the assessment period while achieving the highest contract values among participating businesses.

The Bindzu Youth Fund is the Mr Price Foundation’s entrepreneurship development programme, designed to help young South Africans build investment-ready businesses through funding, mentorship, business development support and investment-readiness training.

Octavius Phukubye, executive director of the Mr Price Foundation, says:”Bindzu forms part of the Mr Price Foundation’s ambition to empower 500 000 young people by 2030 through programmes that create pathways to economic participation, entrepreneurship and sustainable livelihoods”.

“The entrepreneurs recognised today demonstrate the depth of talent that exists across South Africa and the impact that can be achieved when young people are equipped with the support, skills and opportunities to grow their businesses.”

Second place and a R250 000 prize were awarded to Khaya Burwana, founder of Western Cape-based Agrikey Farming.

Burwana operates an integrated hydroponic farming business supplying retailers, communities and informal traders with locally produced food products. During the programme, he used Bindzu support to fully automate his irrigation system, improving water efficiency and production management while strengthening the business’s ability to scale. Agrikey serves hundreds of customers and has already earned recognition through a series of entrepreneurship and agricultural innovation awards. The business stood out for its combination of food security, sustainable agriculture, and job-creation potential in a sector that remains critical to South Africa’s future.

Third place and a R150 000 prize were awarded to Makatu Tshivhula, founder of Gauteng-based The Light Candles.

The Light Candles manufactures long-lasting candles in more than 30 colours for retail, religious and lifestyle markets. During the programme, Tshivhula used Bindzu support to strengthen production capacity and build inventory, thereby unlocking new distribution opportunities and supporting expansion into retail channels. The business has built a strong customer following while demonstrating the growth potential of locally manufactured products. Its expansion journey reflects the role small manufacturers can play in creating jobs and building sustainable enterprises.

Together, the three winning businesses reflect the diversity of South Africa’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, spanning artificial intelligence, agriculture and manufacturing.

The awards marked the culmination of an 11-month programme designed to help young entrepreneurs build sustainable businesses through structured development support. The programme attracted 1,692 applications nationally, with 1 125 entrepreneurs accepted into the development journey. Following a rigorous national selection process, participants progressed through online development programmes, bootcamps, mentorship, and investment-readiness training, with 27 businesses ultimately receiving funding and support.

From there, 10 finalists advanced to the national pitch competition, where they presented their businesses before an independent judging panel. The winners were selected based on business performance, growth potential, commercial viability and their ability to create sustainable economic impact.

Palesa Pili, CEO of the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry, highlights the role of entrepreneurship in economic growth and employment creation. “Entrepreneurs and SMEs are the growth of our economy,” she said, adding that programmes such as Bindzu help young entrepreneurs grow their businesses and become the job creators South Africa needs.”

Duduzile Mathabela, programme manager for entrepreneurship development at the Mr Price Foundation, comments: “Bindzu was designed to identify and support high-growth-potential businesses. Many young business owners have strong ideas and viable businesses, but need structured support, mentorship and access to funding to move from survival to growth.

“This year’s cohort showed exceptional promise. The calibre of entries reflected young entrepreneurs who understand their markets, are solving practical challenges and are ready to build businesses that can create jobs, strengthen communities and contribute to South Africa’s economy.”