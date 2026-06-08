AI in education reaches new heights

The global AI in education market is expected to reach $57,2-billion by 2033 – a CAGR of 25,9% from 2026 to 2033 – according to a new report by Grand View Research.

Digitalisation and technological advancement are innovating industrial sectors such as healthcare, manufacturing, education, and banking and finance.

The education sector is no exception when it comes to the impact of AI integration on growth. Rapid implementation of innovative technologies such as AI in education is developing the teaching and learning experience.

The Covid-19 pandemic severely impacted industries across the world. However, the market for AI in education witnessed a significant rise in the demand for innovative AI-based education solutions during the pandemic.

Advancements such as chatbots and virtual facilitators make it reliable for the industry to provide solutions and services to students, teachers, and tutors.

In July 2021, Intel, for example, collaborated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in India to launch an AI-based learning platform named AI Students Community (AISC). The collaboration is to integrate students from both non-CBSE and CBSE schools to learn from Intel’s AI-certified experts.

Highlights from the latest report include: