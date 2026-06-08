Big increase in direct to cell users falls short of expectations

A new study by Juniper Research projects that the total number of monthly active direct to cell (D2C) users will rise from 17,4-million in 2026 to 133-million in 2031.

This substantial growth will be driven by new mobile network operators (MNOs) launching D2C services, as well as the entry of new satellite operators.

However, the report found that whilst an increasing number of MNOs are launching D2C services, usage will remain below initial expectations. D2C is a technology that allows standard unmodified smartphones to connect directly to satellites.

The report argues that losses in coverage are often caused by dense urban settings and physical barriers such as thick walls, which D2C services do not address.

Research author Alex Webb says: “Consumer demand for D2C is currently concentrated to specific trips and travel, such as to national parks and nature reserves, rather than during everyday usage of mobile services.”

Despite this limitation, D2C holds significant value to consumers living in, or visiting, rural and remote areas, with Juniper Research expecting usage to spike during warm weather.

The report recommends that MNOs expand access to D2C services by offering temporary access models to mobile subscribers. By introducing greater flexibility to mobile subscribers, MNOs will be able to optimise access for seasonal and intermittent users.