Disruption to Avbob’s digital systems

Avbob has confirmed that the recent disruption to soe of its digital platforms and services is the result of an incident involving external malicious actors.

“The matter is being treated with the utmost seriousness, and our technical teams, together with specialist partners, are working around the clock to restore functionality,” says Adriaan Bester, GM: corporate adfairs at Avbob.

“While investigations are still underway to determine the full nature and extent of the incident, including whether any personal information may have been impacted, we can confirm that steady progress has already been made. Work continues at a rapid pace to restore functionality as quickly and safely as possible.

“We wish to assure our policyholders, partners and stakeholders that we are actively managing the situation and prioritising the continuity of essential services. While some systems and branch services remain affected, all Avbob branches nationwide remain operational and available to assist with payments, claims registration and funeral arrangements through manual procedures,” Bester adds.

He adds that clients who may experience delays in making payments during this period will not be negatively affected. Policyholders will not be prejudiced as a result of this temporary disruption.

Clients who experience technical difficulties accessing Avbob’s digital platforms may pay their premiums online using the secure link: https://payat.io/qr/11745.

Clients who need to lodge new claims may do so directly via email at: myclaim@avbob.co.za.