Humanoid robots on the march

The global humanoid robot market will reach $40,5-billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 38,2% from 2026 to 2033, says Grand View Research.
The market for humanoid robots is poised for substantial growth due to rapid technological advancements leading to more efficient and affordable robot models. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of humanoid robots in military and defence applications, is expected to drive market expansion.
Additionally, the growing trend of industry automation is anticipated to further fuel the demand for humanoid robots in various sectors.
Healthcare personnel are using humanoid robots to help in a variety of duties including patient care, physical therapy, and monitoring. They can be designed to carry out monotonous activities, minimising the workload on medical staff, and increasing productivity all around with a variety of duties.
For example, Fourier GR-1, a mass-produced humanoid robot developed by Fourier Intelligence, can carry patients from bed to wheelchair and help pick up objects. Moreover, there are some cutting-edge humanoid robots being employed in operations. They provide tremendous dexterity and precision, allowing surgeons to carry out intricate procedures with more accuracy and less intrusiveness.
The industry’s key players have focused on renting out their humanoids in an effort to promote the use of the technology.
For example, CloudMinds created a smart robot rental programme that provides humanoid robots with cloud-based intelligence for entertainment at weddings, special events, conferences, trade exhibitions, and workplaces.
With ambitions for robots like Cloud Patrol, Cloud Vending, Cloud Cleaning, and Cloud Assistant, the rental programme began with the Cloud Pepper robot which is well-known across several worldwide industry verticals. This raises awareness of the advantages of the technology and encourages more people to adopt it.
Moreover, novel product launches enhance the product portfolio and boost the market.
Highlights from the report include:
- The increasing adoption of next-generation humanoid robotics technologies, advanced computer vision frameworks, digital twin simulation environments, and realtime robotic data integration architectures is expected to enhance operational productivity, improve task automation efficiency, and deliver high-impact autonomous decision-making capabilities across industrial and service environments.
- Additionally, the rising adoption of generative AI, conversational AI interfaces, and emotionally responsive robotic systems across customer service, elderly care, hospitality, and education applications is expected to improve human-machine interaction, optimise service delivery efficiency, and enhance personalised user engagement experiences
- The hardware segment accounted for the largest market share of over 79,4% in 2025 – driven by the increasing demand for advanced sensors, actuators, robotic mobility systems, AI processors, and high-performance power management components.
- The biped motion type segment accounted for the largest share of the humanoid robot industry in 2025, driven by the increasing adoption of autonomous mobile humanoid robots and last-mile delivery applications.
- The manufacturing segment accounted for the largest share of the humanoid robot industry in 2025, driven by the increasing need for automation in repetitive, precision-based, and hazardous industrial tasks such as assembly, inspection, welding support, and material handling.
- The North America humanoid robot market accounted for the largest share of over 43,4% in 2025 fueled by the region’s strong adoption of AI-powered industrial automation systems and significant investments in next-generation robotics research