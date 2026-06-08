Nvidia launches Vera CPU for agents

Nvidia has announced that tech leaders are planning to adopt Nvidia Vera, the company’s CPU built for AI agents.

Now in full production, Nvidia Vera is a new class of processor enabling 1.8x faster task completion compared with x86 CPUs to drive diverse workloads across industries — including agentic AI, reinforcement learning and data processing — generating more data center token revenue.

Building on Nvidia Grace CPUs, which have nearly 2,5-million shipments to date, Vera takes CPU performance and energy efficiency to new levels for the most demanding AI workloads in modern data centers — where agents move from answering basic questions to taking actions, running code, using tools and evaluating results.

Customers exploring the Vera CPU include finance leader NYSE, global AI labs Anthropic, OpenAI and SpaceXAI, and hyperscalers ByteDance, CoreWeave, Lambda, Nebius, Nscale and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). Vera is also being integrated into AI infrastructure from world-leading system manufacturers such as Dell Technologies, HPE, Lenovo and Supermicro, along with Taiwan system builders.

“AI agents will be the largest users of computing,” says Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia. “Vera is the first CPU designed for that future — built to run agentic AI at hyperscale with extraordinary performance, efficiency and programmability.”

AI factory economics are shifting from cores per dollar to tokens per dollar, requiring CPUs that complete agentic, data-processing and orchestration work faster and more efficiently.

Vera is powered by Olympus, a custom Nvidia CPU core engineered for the CPU work behind that shift, from Python runtimes and sandboxed code execution to orchestration logic and analytics pipelines.

Vera is built to process more instructions, anticipate application behavior and move data across large numbers of concurrent environments, queries and data processing tasks — featuring 88 Olympus cores, Spatial Multithreading and a LPDDR5X memory subsystem that delivers up to 1,2TB/s of bandwidth. This helps agents spend less time waiting on CPU-bound steps and lets AI factories keep accelerators moving.

The Vera CPU can also be deployed across the full AI factory — from the standalone CPU infrastructure to tightly coupled accelerated systems. Vera helps AI factories deliver higher end-to-end throughput and faster time to solution for users, improving responsiveness and efficiency across training, inference and agentic execution.

Vera serves as the host CPU for Nvidia Vera Rubin platforms through second-generation Nvidia NVLink-C2C interconnect technology, which provides up to 1,8TB/s of coherent bandwidth between CPU and GPU. It extends Nvidia Confidential Computing at rack scale, protecting agentic workloads.

The Nvidia Vera BlueField-4 STX processor integrates Vera with high-performance networking, storage acceleration and in-silicon security to create secure-by-design AI-native data platforms.

Vera CPUs are available in dense, liquid-cooled racks for large-scale agentic AI and reinforcement learning environments, as well as flexible two-socket air-cooled systems for enterprise, cloud, data processing and AI factory deployments.

Infrastructure providers offering Vera CPU-based systems include Aivres, ASRock Rack, ASUS, Compal, Dell, Foxconn, GIGABYTE, HPE, Hyve Solutions, Inventec, Lenovo, MiTAC Computing, MSI, Pegatron, Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT), Supermicro, Wistron and Wiwynn. Original equipment manufacturers Dell, HPE, Lenovo and Supermicro will be offering Vera in standalone CPU server configurations, the first standard CPU option beyond x86.