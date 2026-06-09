Two-thirds of Docker Hub images contain critical vulnerabilities

An analysis conducted using Kaspersky Container Security has revealed that only one out of every 10 Docker Hub images analysed – including those with 10 000 to 1-million downloads – was fully up to date.

Experts warn that aside from software vulnerabilities, and the compromise of update sources, common Docker security risks include configuration vulnerabilities such as the insecure handling of credentials, privilege escalation, and a lack of integrity checks.

Docker Hub, the world’s largest container registry, is extremely popular among developers and records more than 11-billion image pulls monthly. However, the usage of ready-made Docker images with minimal modifications can pose serious security risks. Infrastructure hosted in containers is an attractive target for attackers: a hijacked container can be used for DDoS attacks, cryptocurrency mining, or traffic proxying.

Moreover, by gaining control of a container, an attacker can steal or destroy data directly from it, access neighbouring containers, or even attempt to escape the container entirely potentially compromising the broader enterprise network.

Kaspersky Container Security (KCS) incorporates the KIRA AI assistant to help users identify insecure configurations and potential vulnerabilities, suggesting how to fix them. As part of this research, a range of popular Docker Hub images were analysed using KCS to uncover the potential security issues developers can face.

Software vulnerabilities and compromise of update sources

Unlike traditional servers, pre-built Docker images lack automated security patching, requiring developers to manually rebuild and redeploy them. This situation leaves popular images outdated – and leaving known vulnerabilities unaddressed. A random scan of 100 Docker Hub images with up to 1-million downloads found that almost two thirds (64) of them contained critical vulnerabilities that could allow attackers to execute remote code, crash server processes, or gain root privileges via local access.

While insufficient patching leaves known vulnerabilities wide open, frequent updates drastically increase exposure to software supply chain attacks. To escape this paradox, security teams must adopt a comprehensive, multi-layered strategy that includes pinning dependencies to known-good versions and conducting mandatory scans of all final container images for malware.

Configuration vulnerabilities

Even a fully patched container image remains highly vulnerable if configured incorrectly, as attackers can easily exploit embedded keys and secrets, disabled authentication, default passwords, and insecure file permissions. This risk is further compounded when configuration errors are baked into the original base layers by the initial authors, making deep analysis of every layer and build command necessary for detection.

The discovered configuration vulnerabilities include: