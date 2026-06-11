Cisco urges campus switch refresh after ‘Mythos Moment’

Campus switch revenue grew at double-digit rates for the second quarter in a row, according to the Dell’Oro Group, prompting market leaders Cisco to respond that the “Mythos Moment” is a critical turning point for campus network refresh.

“The combination of higher volumes and rising prices created a sweet spot for equipment vendors,” says Siân Morgan, research director at Dell’Oro Group. “We expect prices to continue to grow in 2026, fueled by escalating component costs triggered by the AI infrastructure boom. As most campus switch vendors recognised healthy growth, vendor market shares did not change meaningfully. It’s a very competitive market right now.

“Anthropic’s April blog post revealing that Mythos, an AI model, identified thousands of previously unknown security vulnerabilities has appeared as a central focus for Cisco’s campus switch refresh strategy,” continues Morgan. “A Pandora’s Box of vulnerabilities leaves enterprises with unsupported equipment at risk.”

Additional highlights from the 1Q 2026 Campus Ethernet Switch Report include: