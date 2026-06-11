Manufacturers still under siege from cybercriminals

The percentage of industrial control systems (ICS) on which malicious objects were blocked reached 19,6% globally in Q1 202, according to a new Kaspersky ICS CERT report, with the cybersecurity specialists blocking malware from 10 052 different malware families of various categories.

Regionally, the share of ICS computers that were attacked ranged from 27,4% in Africa to 9,1% in Northern Europe. Compared to the previous quarter, attacks on the manufacturing sector in Q1 increased in multiple regions, including in Europe and Asia.

In terms of overall numbers across all industry sectors, five regions saw an increase in the share of attacked ICS computers in Q1 2026 compared to the previous quarter. These were Southern Europe, Russia, Northern Europe, Canada, and Africa.

During the quarter, biometric systems traditionally placed first in terms of the share of ICS computers on which malicious objects were blocked at 26,4%. These systems commonly have Internet access, are used for email and, in many cases, have minimal cybersecurity controls within the organisations that use these systems. Regionally, Southern Europe leads the ranking based on the percentage figures for biometric systems at 35,15%. Africa follows at 29,58%, and Central Asia comes in third at 28,53%.

In the manufacturing industry, Southeast Asia ranks first among regions in terms of the percentage of ICS computers attacked (23,21%), followed by Africa (21,36%) and South Asia (20,13%).

In 2025, Kaspersky and VDC Research estimated that in just the first three quarters of 2025 cyberattacks on manufacturing organisations via ransomware could have generated over $18-billion globally in losses. Actual business losses could have been even higher when factoring in supply-chain disruptions, reputational damage, and recovery expenses.

“Legacy operational technology systems remain deeply embedded in manufacturing environments which makes them vulnerable,” says Evgeny Goncharov, head of Kaspersky ICS CERT. “Supply chain complexity and branching of the trusted partner network expands the attack surface beyond the network perimeter. Attackers are realising that targeting OT assets of an industrial enterprise is not rocket science, which is why factory shutdowns bring massive financial losses.”

To keep OT computers protected from various threats, Kaspersky experts recommend: