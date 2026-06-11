These are the pioneers building next-era AI infrastructure

The World Economic Forum has announced its 2026 Technology Pioneers cohort, recognising 100 early-stage companies from 23 countries that are developing breakthrough technologies with the potential to transform industries and societies.

The cohort reflects the growing geographic diversity of frontier innovation, with nine companies from India and record representation from the Republic of Korea.

What sets this year’s cohort apart is its focus on enabling the next era of artificial intelligence (AI). While recent advances have centred on models and consumer applications, many of the Tech Pioneers are building the software and physical infrastructure needed to AI at scale.

Two groups among the cohort stand out: companies developing the foundations for autonomous AI agents, including identity verification, payments, security and enterprise integration; and those addressing AI growing energy, computing and storage demands.

The cohort also reflects the expanding geographies of frontier innovation. India contributes nine companies, many focused on deep-tech and space innovation, while the Republic of Korea records its strongest representation to date across AI, robotics and quantum technologies. Companies from the Middle East, Latin America and South-East Asia are also strengthening their presence in emerging technology ecosystems.

“For 26 years, the Technology Pioneers community has been an early indicator of where technology is going,” says Verena Kuhn, head of Innovator Communities at the World Economic Forum. “What’s new is that early-stage companies are now tackling challenges that, until recently, required enormous budgets, infrastructure and large teams. AI is not just what these companies are building; it is also what is making it possible.”

Beyond AI infrastructure, the cohort highlights the breadth of early-stage innovation. Companies are developing cleaner energy sources, improving cancer detection, increasing industrial efficiency, protecting data from future quantum-computing threats, enabling in-orbit satellite servicing and creating lower-impact materials.

Many of these ambitions once required the resources of large corporations or government programmes. Advances in AI, simulation and automation are allowing smaller teams to tackle complex scientific and industrial challenges, accelerating innovation across sectors.

The pioneers will contribute expertise to Forum initiatives through a two-year engagement programme and be invited to participate in the Annual Meeting of the New Champions 2026, taking place from 23 to 25 June in Dalian, China.

The 2026 Technology Pioneers are:

Australia

Uluu – Developing seaweed-based biodegradable biomaterials as sustainable alternatives to traditional plastics.

Brazil

Comp – Providing compensation management, salary benchmarking and merit cycle tools for technology companies.

Canada

Intuitive AI – Delivering AI-powered food waste monitoring and recycling analytics for commercial kitchens.

China

Deep Wisdom – Developing an automated machine learning platform for e-commerce and manufacturing.

– Developing an automated machine learning platform for e-commerce and manufacturing. DeepCtrls Technologies – Building physics-informed AI for energy-efficient control of industrial systems.

– Building physics-informed AI for energy-efficient control of industrial systems. Landing Med – Using AI-powered digital pathology for early cancer detection.

– Using AI-powered digital pathology for early cancer detection. Ninetech – Enabling enterprise digital transformation through large language models and robotic process automation.

– Enabling enterprise digital transformation through large language models and robotic process automation. OneAIX Technology – Providing AI solutions for trade and intelligent systems.

Technology – Providing AI solutions for trade and intelligent systems. PhaBuilder – Engineering halophilic microorganisms to produce biodegradable materials and chemicals.

– Engineering halophilic microorganisms to produce biodegradable materials and chemicals. Pheno Innovations – Advancing breakthroughs in critical materials across industries through AI-powered technologies.

– Advancing breakthroughs in critical materials across industries through AI-powered technologies. Tripo AI – Generating AI-powered 3D models for gaming and mixed reality applications.

– Generating AI-powered 3D models for gaming and mixed reality applications. Xense Robotics – Developing multi-modal tactile sensing technology to enhance robotic dexterity.

– Developing multi-modal tactile sensing technology to enhance robotic dexterity. Zephyr Intelligent Systems – Building closed-loop thermal safety systems for lithium-ion batteries.

Colombia

Quipu – Providing AI-driven credit solutions for informal workers without traditional credit histories.

Denmark

Sparrow Quantum – Developing deterministic single-photon sources for scalable optical quantum technologies.

France

Robeaute – Building modular microrobots for minimally invasive neurosurgical interventions.

Germany

Dunia – Combining AI and robotics to accelerate the discovery of electroactive materials.

– Combining AI and robotics to accelerate the discovery of electroactive materials. SPARK Microgravity – Enabling microgravity research collaboration through integrated hardware and software platforms.

India

Airbound – Operating drone networks to deliver blood and critical medical supplies to rural healthcare systems.

– Operating drone networks to deliver blood and critical medical supplies to rural healthcare systems. Bellatrix Aerospace – Developing and manufacturing propulsion technologies for in-space mobility.

– Developing and manufacturing propulsion technologies for in-space mobility. BorderPlus – Supporting healthcare professionals to access high-growth international opportunities.

– Supporting healthcare professionals to access high-growth international opportunities. Dhruva – Building small satellite platforms to advance India’s growing space ecosystem.

– Building small satellite platforms to advance India’s growing space ecosystem. Ethereal Exploration Guild – Developing reusable medium-lift launch vehicles for cost-efficient orbital access.

– Developing reusable medium-lift launch vehicles for cost-efficient orbital access. Fermbox Bio – Producing alternative lipids, proteins and green chemicals through fermentation-based biomanufacturing.

– Producing alternative lipids, proteins and green chemicals through fermentation-based biomanufacturing. OrbitAID – Developing technologies for on-orbit satellite servicing including refuelling, repair and de-orbiting.

– Developing technologies for on-orbit satellite servicing including refuelling, repair and de-orbiting. Sarla Aviation – Building electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility.

– Building electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. Varaha – Leveraging remote sensing and blockchain technologies for agriculture-based climate solutions in developing markets.

Israel

NeoLogic – Developing quasi-CMOS microprocessor technology to reduce chip power consumption and size.

– Developing quasi-CMOS microprocessor technology to reduce chip power consumption and size. Ray Security – Delivering AI-driven proactive cybersecurity to limit data access and prevent ransomware attacks.

Japan

3DC – Developing graphene meso-sponge materials to address electrode expansion challenges in batteries.

– Developing graphene meso-sponge materials to address electrode expansion challenges in batteries. Fermelanta – Producing rare plant-based ingredients for medicine and cosmetics through microbial fermentation.

– Producing rare plant-based ingredients for medicine and cosmetics through microbial fermentation. Godot – Combining behavioural science and AI to advance human augmentation technologies.

– Combining behavioural science and AI to advance human augmentation technologies. NanoQT – Building quantum interconnects compatible with optical fibre for long-distance quantum communication.

– Building quantum interconnects compatible with optical fibre for long-distance quantum communication. OptQC – Developing photonic quantum computers that leverage light for practical applications.

Kenya

Pezesha – Connecting micro, small and medium-sized enterprises to credit and supply chain finance through embedded finance infrastructure.

Mexico

OTIF – Operating an online booking platform connecting shipping companies, logistics providers and customers.

Saudi Arabia

intella – Providing Arabic-first speech-to-text and analytics solutions for call centres and media.

– Providing Arabic-first speech-to-text and analytics solutions for call centres and media. Nommas Technologies – Developing AI-powered visual inspection systems for manufacturing quality control.

Singapore

Gero – Integrating physics and AI to accelerate drug development for age-related diseases.

– Integrating physics and AI to accelerate drug development for age-related diseases. Sentient Labs – Empowering the development of open-source AGI.

– Empowering the development of open-source AGI. SixSense – Providing a no-code deep learning platform for computer vision applications in manufacturing.

Slovenia

Sunrise Robotics – Developing autonomous robotic cells with AI-powered perception for manufacturing.

Republic of Korea

A-Robot – Building humanoid and service robots designed for human-robot coexistence.

– Building humanoid and service robots designed for human-robot coexistence. bitsensing – Developing radar solutions for vehicle safety, urban traffic management and healthcare monitoring.

– Developing radar solutions for vehicle safety, urban traffic management and healthcare monitoring. RLWRLD – Building foundation models that enable robots to perceive and manipulate physical environments.

– Building foundation models that enable robots to perceive and manipulate physical environments. SDT – Providing edge computing and Internet-of-things hardware for enterprise digital transformation.

Switzerland

Atinary Technologies – Offering a no-code AI platform for self-driving laboratories to accelerate molecule and materials research and development.

– Offering a no-code AI platform for self-driving laboratories to accelerate molecule and materials research and development. Metafuels – Converting green methanol into sustainable aviation fuel.

United Arab Emirates

Fasset – Delivering stablecoin-powered banking, international payments and investment access.

United Kingdom

Caristo Diagnostics – Building AI-driven imaging to detect and predict cardiovascular disease.

– Building AI-driven imaging to detect and predict cardiovascular disease. Epoch BioDesign – Engineering AI-designed enzymes for low-temperature biorecycling of nylon polymers.

Engineering AI-designed enzymes for low-temperature biorecycling of nylon polymers. IONATE – Developing hybrid intelligent transformers for smart grid power flow control.

– Developing hybrid intelligent transformers for smart grid power flow control. MatNex – Accelerating materials discovery through AI-driven quantum calculations.

– Accelerating materials discovery through AI-driven quantum calculations. Opna – Building the coordination, verification and financing layer for critical power equipment.

– Building the coordination, verification and financing layer for critical power equipment. Paid – Building business infrastructure for AI agents, including pricing, billing and renewals.

– Building business infrastructure for AI agents, including pricing, billing and renewals. Sitehop – Delivering 200Gbps full duplex encryption for enterprise network infrastructure.

– Delivering 200Gbps full duplex encryption for enterprise network infrastructure. Uplift360 – Advancing chemical recycling technologies for carbon fibre and advanced composites.

United States