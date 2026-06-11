Turning youth potential into economic impact

South Africa’s youth are entering a labour market that is being reshaped by AI, digital technologies and automation which create new opportunities – but it’s also exposing a widening gap between the skills young people have today and those required for the future economy.

“South Africa’s challenge is not a lack of potential, but whether we are equipping young people with the capabilities needed to translate that potential into economic impact,” says Roshan Ramdhany, Education Industry leader at PwC South Africa. “The pace of technological change demands a fundamental shift in how we prepare youth for the world of work.”

Dr Dayalan Govender, associate professor and People and Organisation Africa leader at PwC SA, adds: “AI should not be seen as an add-on to existing models, but as a catalyst for reimagining how education is delivered and connected to real-world outcomes.”

Education needs to deliver real-world outcomes

Education remains central to unlocking opportunity, but traditional models are struggling to keep pace with change. While access has expanded over time, outcomes are often uneven – particularly when it comes to preparing young people with the skills needed for a fast-evolving workplace.

Around the world, education systems are shifting away from a sole focus on knowledge, towards building broader capabilities such as critical thinking, creativity, adaptability, and collaboration. In South Africa, this transition is happening more slowly, which limits how effectively young people can participate in the economy.

“The future demands more than knowledge alone,” Ramdhany says. “It requires the ability to continuously learn, adapt, and apply skills in new contexts. Education systems must evolve to keep pace with this reality.”

AI can reshape how learning happens

AI is increasingly becoming a powerful tool to improve how people learn. It enables more personalised learning experiences, helps identify gaps in understanding, and allows educators to focus more on developing critical human skills.

However, in South Africa, its use in education is still at an early stage and often fragmented. Technology is frequently introduced in isolated ways rather than being used to fundamentally rethink how learning is delivered.

The skills gap is growing

As organisations evolve, so do the skills they need. Technical knowledge remains important, but employers are increasingly looking for people who can solve problems, think critically, collaborate, and adapt to change.

At the same time, digital literacy and AI literacy are becoming essential. This is creating a growing disconnect between what many young people are learning and what the economy requires.

If this gap is not addressed, it risks limiting both individual opportunity and broader economic growth.

“AI represents one of the greatest opportunities of our generation, but also one of the greatest risks if access to skills and opportunity remains uneven,” says Christiaan Nel, AI Africa leader, PwC SA. “The question is not whether young people will work with AI, but how effectively we prepare them to do so.”

Infrastructure remains an important enabler

While the need to equip young people with future-ready skills is clear, this cannot be achieved without the right enabling infrastructure. Access to reliable Internet, digital devices, and modern learning platforms remains uneven across South Africa, limiting how effectively many young people can participate in an increasingly digital economy.

In addition, many education institutions face constraints in integrating technology meaningfully into teaching and learning. Without the necessary investment in infrastructure and institutional capability, the potential of AI and digital tools to transform education will remain out of reach for large segments of the population.

Addressing these gaps is essential to ensuring that advancements in education and technology translate into inclusive opportunity, rather than deepening existing inequalities.

Working together to unlock opportunity

Addressing these challenges will require more than changes within the education system alone. It calls for closer collaboration between government, businesses, and academic institutions.

By working together, these groups can help ensure that learning pathways are aligned with workforce needs; that access to digital and AI skills expands; and that more young people are able to move successfully into employment or entrepreneurship.

PwC continues to support this dialogue through its annual Higher Education Conference, which brings together stakeholders to explore how education can evolve to meet the demands of a changing economy.

A critical moment for South Africa

South Africa now finds itself at a defining moment. The potential of its youth is clear – and the pace of technological change is accelerating; at the same time, the opportunity to reshape education and skills development has never been greater.

Without decisive action, however, the gap between education outcomes and economic participation risks widening further. The focus now must shift from preparing young people for yesterday’s economy to enabling them to participate meaningfully and succeed in tomorrow’s technology-driven and digitally connected world.

Shaping what comes next

As South Africa reflects on the legacy of 1976, the focus must move beyond remembrance to deliberate and sustained action. The opportunity ahead is to build an education system that does more than provide access, but one that actively enables participation in a rapidly changing economy.

This means creating a future where education consistently translates into opportunity, where technology expands access rather than deepens inequality, and where AI is used to enhance human potential rather than replace it. It also requires ensuring that young people are equipped not only with knowledge, but with the confidence and capability to navigate constant change.

The focus now must be on equipping the next generation to define the future. This means building an education system that enables meaningful participation in a rapidly changing economy – where technology expands access rather than deepens inequality, and where AI enhances human potential.

“Turning youth potential into measurable economic impact requires focus, collaboration, and a willingness to rethink how we prepare the next generation,” says Ramdhany. “The choices we make today will shape South Africa’s growth trajectory for decades to come.”