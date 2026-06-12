2026 Model Awards recognise tech excellence in financial services

Global advisory firm Celent has named the financial institutions demonstrating excellence in technology use across banking, buy side/sell side, insurance, risk management, and wealth management.
Through the 2026 Model Awards, Celent analysts have identified real-world examples of innovation, highlighting the strategies, technologies, and approaches helping financial institutions navigate an increasingly complex and competitive landscape.
Nominations were reviewed against three core criteria: demonstrable business benefits of live initiatives; the degree of innovation relative to the industry; and the technology or implementation of excellence.
Juan Mazzini, global head of Celent, comments: “In uncertain environments, innovation becomes less about ‘doing something new’ and more about building the ability to adapt repeatedly—without breaking your business or losing trust. That’s what we see reflected in many of this year’s Model Award winners: not just creativity, but repeatable execution. Innovation with operational discipline.”
A total of 34 organisations were recognized for technology initiatives that delivered measurable business impact and demonstrated industry best practice.
Winners of the Model Awards 2026 are:
- Model Bank of the Year: Banco do Brasil
- Model Bank for Cash Management: U.S. Bank
- Model Bank for Corporate Customer Engagement: Wells Fargo
- Model Bank for Embedded Finance: J.P.Morgan
- Model Bank for Employee Enablement: Techcombank
- Model Bank for Digital Asset Innovation: J.P.Morgan
- Model Bank for Lending Innovation: The Loan Store, Inc.
- Model Bank for Core Banking Innovation: Komerční banka
- Model Bank for Payments Innovation: Kotak Mahindra Bank
- Model Bank for Scaling AI: Huntington National Bank
- Model Bank for SME Customer Engagement: Absa
- Model Insurer of the Year: Prudential Financial
- Model Insurer for Customer Experience: Union Assurance Plc
- Model Insurer for Data, Analytics and AI: MSIG USA
- Model Insurer for Innovation Execution: kWh Analytics
- Model Insurer for Legacy & Ecosystem Transformation: Aviva-TCS UKGI
- Model Insurer for Legacy & Ecosystem Transformation: L’olivier Assurance
- Model Insurer for Legacy and Transformation: Lincoln Financial Group
- Model Insurer for Customer Experience: AmTrust Financial Services, Inc
- Model Insurer for Data, Analytics and AI: Manulife
- Model Insurer for Data, Analytics and AI: Zurich UK
- Model Risk Manager of the Year: NASA Federal Credit Union
- Model Risk Manager for Financial Crime Compliance: HSBC
- Model Risk Manager for Fraud Prevention: Bank of Ireland
- Model Risk Manager for Operational Resilience: Zenus Bank
- Model Sell Side for Cloud and AI Enablement: TP ICAP Group
- Model Sell Side for Generative AI Automation: UBS
- Model Wealth Manager for Data, Analytics, and AI: UBS Financial Services Inc
- Model Wealth Manager for Essential and Emerging Technologies: Taishin International Bank
- Model Wealth Manager for Holistic Wealth Management and Financial Wellbeing: Akbank T.A.Ş
- Model Wealth Manager for Legacy Platform Modernization: Colonial First State
- Model Wealth Manager for Personalization: Morgan Stanley Wealth Management
- Model Wealth Manager for Streamlining Advisor Workflows: Bank of America Private Bank
- Model Wealth Manager for Technology Tools to Reach New Markets and Client Segments: Morgan Stanley Wealth Management