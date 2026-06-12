2026 Model Awards recognise tech excellence in financial services

Global advisory firm Celent has named the financial institutions demonstrating excellence in technology use across banking, buy side/sell side, insurance, risk management, and wealth management.

Through the 2026 Model Awards, Celent analysts have identified real-world examples of innovation, highlighting the strategies, technologies, and approaches helping financial institutions navigate an increasingly complex and competitive landscape.

Nominations were reviewed against three core criteria: demonstrable business benefits of live initiatives; the degree of innovation relative to the industry; and the technology or implementation of excellence.

Juan Mazzini, global head of Celent, comments: “In uncertain environments, innovation becomes less about ‘doing something new’ and more about building the ability to adapt repeatedly—without breaking your business or losing trust. That’s what we see reflected in many of this year’s Model Award winners: not just creativity, but repeatable execution. Innovation with operational discipline.”

A total of 34 organisations were recognized for technology initiatives that delivered measurable business impact and demonstrated industry best practice.

Winners of the Model Awards 2026 are: