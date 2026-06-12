Novus warns of lower earnings

Novus Holdings has issued a trading statement, alerting shareholders to reduced earnings for the year ended 31 March 2026.

The company cautions that earnings per share (EPS) is expected to be between 78.58 cents and 89.66 cents, reflecting a decrease of between 19,1% and 29,1% compared to the EPS of 110.88 cents for the year ended 31 March 2025.

Headline earnings per share (“HEPS”) is expected to be between 81.26 cents and 88.32 cents, reflecting a decrease of between 0% and 8% compared to the HEPS of 88.33 cents for the previous year.

According to the trading statement, the lower EPP is mainly due to the prior year earnings including a gain on bargain purchase of R16,3-million as well as a net gain on investment in associate of R51,1-million.

The current year earnings includes an impairment of a related party loan receivable of R19,9-million, which is included in HEPS.