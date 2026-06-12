SA’s Saucecode garners global awards

South African company Saucecode has been gathering global awards for its home-grown Roboteur automation platform, which is deployed in enterprises as varied as Nedbank, Johannesburg Stock Exchange and Cine Centre.

CIOReview Magazine Europe recently awarded Saucecode as the Top Next-Generation Hyper Automation and AI Solution in the UK 2026.

According to the publication: “Enterprise leaders evaluating next-generation hyper automation and AI solutions in the UK face a familiar tension between ambition and execution. Many automation initiatives stall not because of a lack of vision, but because existing platforms struggle to adapt to fragmented system landscape, rigid architectures and dependency-heavy integrations.

“Traditional robotic process automation tools often deliver incremental efficiency gains yet fall short when workflows demand contextual decision making, real- time adaptability and deployment within constrained environments.

“In this context, Saucecode offers a compelling option with its Roboteur AI platform. It approaches automation as a modular, tactical system designed to address limitations observed in earlier RPA models, particularly the reliance on external tools and the lack of built-in intelligence.”

The editorial adds: “This recognition is determined through a bona fide editorial process based on the Cross-Industry Partner Value Assessment Model and its defined methodology. It draws on independent editorial research, subscriber nominations and industry input, and highlights excellence in cross-industry business impact, solution relevance and problem-solving fit, execution reliability and market confidence among enterprise stakeholders.”

In addition, Saucecode’s chief technology officer Barry Buck was shortlisted and awarded for recognition in The Most Influential CTO Revamping Their Industries, 2026 at the Global Excellence & Leadership Awards (GELA) 2026, that took place in June.

Buck comments: “The organisations actually winning aren’t transforming – they’re continuously replacing inefficient processes with intelligent ones, week after week, without ceremony. There’s no steering committee. There’s a Tuesday where things were one way, and a Friday where they’re another.

“Saucecode’s contribution is to install the execution layer that makes that replacement continuous instead of episodic.”

He describes his philosophy: “The industry is saturated with people who write about innovation but have never shipped a system that survives a Monday morning. Credibility comes from production code, not LinkedIn posts. Pick a technology that genuinely interests you, deploy it against a real problem, and ship something – even if it’s small.

“Then write about it. Not to build a brand, but to clarify your own thinking. Explaining a technology to someone else is the fastest way to find the gaps in your understanding.”