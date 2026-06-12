Valued at $1,77trn, SpaceX goes public

Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies (SpaceX) will start trading today on the today (12 June 2026) Nasdaq Global Select Market and Nasdaq Texas.

The company has confirmed the pricing of its initial public offering of 555 555 555 shares of its Class A common stock, at a public offering price of $135.00 per share. This places a value of $1,77-trillion on the company.

The offering is expected to close on Monday (15 June 2026), subject to customary closing conditions.

SpaceX has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 83 333 333 shares of its Class A common stock at the initial public offering price.