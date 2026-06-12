Veeam recognizes African partners at 2025 ProPartner Awards

Veeam Software has announced the winners of the 2025 Veeam ProPartner Awards for Africa. The awards recognise outstanding partners for their performance, innovation and commitment to helping customers protect, govern and recover their data, as well as safely accelerate AI initiatives at scale.

2025 Veeam ProPartner Award Winners – South Africa

The Most Significant Project of the Year – Bottomline IT

Top Reseller of the Year – Intellitech Systems (Pty) Ltd.

Top VCSP Partner of the Year – BCX

Top SaaS Partner of the Year – Ndende Technologies (Pty) Ltd.

2025 Veeam ProPartner Award Winners – Rest of Africa

The Most Significant Project of the Year – Complete Enterprise Solutions

Top Reseller of the Year – New Cognito

Top VCSP Partner of the Year – Birger.

Top SaaS Partner of the Year – Complete Enterprise Solutions



2025 Veeam ProPartner Award Winners – Sub Saharan Africa

Top Distributor of the Year – Axiz

Top Aggregator of the Year – First Distribution

“Our partners are at the core of Veeam’s success in Africa, and the 2025 ProPartner Awards recognise organisations that go above and beyond to help customers build trust in their data – and increasingly, in their AI initiatives,” said Lisa Strydom, senior manager: channel sales for Africa at Veeam.

“As cyber threats continue to grow, regulations tighten and AI operates at machine speed, organisations need a unified approach to data resilience, data security and AI trust. Our award winners exemplify what it means to deliver these outcomes with consistency, scale and credibility.”