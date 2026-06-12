Veeam streamlines African distribution

Kathy Gibson reports from the Veeam ProPartner Summit 2026 – Veeam has finalised the consolidation of its distribution landscape in Africa.

As part of this updated model, Veeam has onboarded Mitsumi Distribution as a new distributor for East and West Africa, while continuing its successful relationship with Redington across those regions.

In parallel, Axiz and First Distribution will now focus on South Africa, the Southern African Development Community (SADC), and the Indian Ocean Islands.

“Africa is a strategic growth region for Veeam, and evolving our distribution landscape is a critical step in ensuring we can scale effectively with our partners,” said Lisa Strydom, senior manager, channel sales for Africa at Veeam.

“As organisations across the region continue to adopt cloud and AI technologies at pace, establishing trust in how data is managed, accessed and used has become critical.

“By onboarding Mitsumi and refining the focus of our existing distributors, we are creating a more agile, regionally aligned model,” Strydom adds. “This enables our partners to support customers in building trusted, well-governed and resilient data environments as organisations accelerate their AI ambitions.”

These four distributors support Veeam’s 6 500 partners in Africa, says Charbel Zreiby, head of channel and distribution: EMEA East. These include 74 Gold- and Platinum-level value-added resellers (VARs), 67 Veeam Certified Service Providers (VCSPs), and a growing base of alliance partners.

Zreiby points out that Veeam aims to grow and enable its partners: through Veeam University; by promoting and rewarding Veeam Gurus; and via the soon-to-be-launched VeeamPower platform that will offer a simple and consistent enablement framework for partners.

“We aim to win together with our partners,” he says.

To enable this, Veeam has put in place a capable sales and pre-sales support team, does joint planning with partners, aims to be easy to do business with, adds marketing support and executive engagement. “And trust,” Zreiby says.

As the market shifts, he points out that the conversations with partners are changing too. “What we are hearing from the market is that there is more cloud adoption, SaaS is becoming mission-critical amid intensified threats, and both AI and Kubernetes are growing.”

At the same time, the threat landscape is changing and growing – and the African data security market is tipped to reach %15-billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15% to 20%.

“We have changed our portfolio so our partners can address the whole market,” Zreiby says. This translates into about six-time greater market opportunity, he adds.

Strydom adds that, with the changing market and shifting partner ecosystem, trust, security and resilience are fast becoming key differentiators.

“Data-driven co-innovation and value creation are key for partners,” she says.

“Ecosystem collaboration and platformisation are driving channels success. Our job is to show customers what value we can bring them with the solutions we have to offer in data resilience, trust and data security.”

She says Veeam has several programmes in place to support partners as they target a wider addressable market, providing an expanded solution stack with more services.