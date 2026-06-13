Business Systems Manager

The Business Systems Manager is responsible for overseeing the implementation, optimisation, integration, and ongoing support of core business systems within the organisation. The role ensures systems are aligned with operational needs, support efficient business processes, and contribute to overall business strategy.

This role requires strong systems management expertise, business process understanding, analytical capability, and excellent stakeholder engagement skills.

The primary objective is to ensure that all business systems (including ERP, CRM, financial, workflow, and production systems) operate reliably, securely, and efficiently while continuously improving to support business growth and operational excellence.

Requirements

Qualifications:

• Bachelor’s Degree in Information Systems, Computer Science, Business IT, or related field

Advantageous Certifications:

• ITIL Foundation / Practitioner

• Microsoft Dynamics / Azure / Power Platform certifications

• Project Management (PMP / PRINCE2)

• ERP certifications (SAP, Oracle, or similar)

• Agile / Scrum certifications

Experience:

• 5–8 years’ experience in business systems management, IT operations, or application support

• Experience with enterprise applications and integration projects

• Proven experience in leading teams and working with cross-functional stakeholders

Technical:

• ERP / CRM / HRIS system proficiency

• System configuration and troubleshooting

• SQL and database understanding

• SDLC and project management knowledge

• API and integration experience

• IT governance and cybersecurity awareness

• Reporting tools (Power BI, Tableau, etc.)

Key Responsibilities

Business Systems Management

• Manage administration, configuration, and optimisation of business systems

• Ensure alignment with business and operational requirements

• Monitor system performance and ensure reliability and availability

Project & Implementation Oversight

• Lead system upgrades, implementations, and integrations

• Coordinate rollout of new system functionality

• Ensure proper documentation, testing, and change management

Stakeholder Engagement

• Work with business units to define system requirements

• Translate business needs into technical solutions

• Provide end-user support and system guidance

Governance & Compliance

• Ensure compliance with policies, regulations, and security standards

• Manage access controls, audits, and system documentation

Team Leadership

• Lead and support system administrators or analysts

• Provide coaching, mentorship, and performance management

• Promote best practices in system usage and support

Continuous Improvement

• Identify opportunities for automation and optimisation

• Produce system performance and project reports

• Support digital transformation initiatives

How To Apply:

Contact Hire Resolve today for your next career-changing move

Our client is offering a highly competitive salary for this role based on experience.

Send your CV to: [Email Address Removed].com or connect with Mischa Bornman via LinkedIn.

Alternatively, you can also contact me directly at Hire Resolve [Email Address Removed]

We will contact you telephonically in 3 days should you be suitable for this vacancy. If you are not suitable, we will put your CV on file and contact you regarding any future vacancies that arise.

Desired Skills:

Business Systems Manager

Business Systems Manager

Business Systems Manager

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