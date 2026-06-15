Bolt expands rider verification

Bolt South Africa has expanded rider identity verification across its platform, introducing an additional layer of accountability designed to strengthen trust between riders and driver partners while supporting safer mobility experiences across South Africa.

The initiative follows findings from the Ride-Hailing Safety Index Report, commissioned by Bolt and conducted by global research firm Ipsos. The research found that safety remains a key factor influencing how South Africans move around their cities, with 90% of respondents saying they had chosen ride-hailing because it felt safer than other transport options, 92% saying they feel safer using ride-hailing when travelling at night, and 96% agreeing that in-app safety features make ride-hailing a safer travel option overall.

Sbu Ngwane, senior GM at Bolt South Africa, says: “The Ipsos research confirmed what we hear from riders every day: safety and trust are central to how South Africans choose to move around their cities. Expanding rider verification is an important step in strengthening accountability on the platform because accountability is enhanced when users are verified and identifiable.

“However, rider verification is not a silver bullet. No single feature can eliminate every safety incident on its own. That is why we continue to invest in a broader safety ecosystem that combines technology, education, partnerships, operational safeguards and collaboration with regulators and law enforcement to create multiple layers of protection for everyone who uses the platform.”

The rider verification process has been designed to be simple, secure and convenient. Riders are prompted to enter their South African ID number and take a selfie. In most cases, verification is completed automatically within minutes. If the system is unable to verify the rider immediately, the rider is asked to upload an identity document for additional verification.

The process is supported by a trusted verification partner and includes verification against records maintained by the Department of Home Affairs, helping to ensure that riders are accurately identified and accountable when using the platform.

The rollout is being implemented gradually across South Africa, with voluntary verification already available to riders nationwide. By strengthening identity verification, Bolt aims to further enhance accountability on the platform while supporting broader efforts to improve safety outcomes for both riders and driver partners.

According to the Ipsos research, real-time GPS tracking (66%), live trip sharing (64%) and driver verification (61%) are among the most valued safety features available to South African passengers.

Bolt encouraged riders to make use of features such as Pick-Up Codes, Live Trip Sharing, Ride Check, Active Trip Monitoring, Emergency Assist powered by emergency response partner CASI, and in-app incident reporting. The company also urged passengers to verify driver and vehicle details before entering a vehicle and to report any safety concerns through the app.

Women’s safety was another key focus area discussed during the summit. The Ipsos research found that women account for 70% of ride-hailing users in South Africa, while many respondents cited personal security concerns, late-night travel and avoiding harassment on public transport as reasons for choosing ride-hailing services.