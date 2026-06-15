CISOs can seize moments of opportunity among the AI chaos

Chief information security officers (CISOs) must rethink how they lead security, identity, and innovation as AI accelerates both opportunity and disruption, says Gartner.

To stay ahead, security leaders should focus on three priorities: modernising identity as foundational infrastructure; redefining cybersecurity success around resilience rather than prevention; and lowering the barriers to innovation so teams can safely experiment, scale automation, and apply AI where it delivers immediate, measurable value.

“These priorities will help keep CISOs on track amid the seemingly daily stream of breaking cybersecurity product news,” says Leigh McMullen, distinguished VP analyst and Gartner Fellow. “In the hands of skilled threat actors, current technology is already good enough. It doesn’t matter if it’s mostly marketing or truly groundbreaking technologies.

“CISOs can offset this by accelerating their own AI journey and turning these AI threats into just another improvement on a chain of indefinite improvement,” says McMullen. “The same technology that’s enabling script kiddies to super-scale will enable us to super scale right alongside them – and CISOs have more resources.”

McMullen outlines three key areas for organisations as they rush to AI as an opportunity to modernise both human and machine identity:

Enterprise investment in AI to modernise IAM

Enterprise investment in AI is forcing a long-overdue rethinking of identity and access management (IAM). The rapid growth of AI agents, automated workloads, and machine-to-machine interactions is overwhelming IAM programs that were already strained by cloud and DevOps complexity. Identity has shifted from a background control function to core digital infrastructure – and legacy models built for human users and static roles are increasingly misaligned with reality.

AI introduces a new architectural layer that relies on delegation, autonomy, and context rather than fixed permissions. Traditional role-based access controls and onboarding processes do not scale to environments filled with thousands or millions of machine identities operating continuously. As agent-based systems expand, weak machine identity hygiene and a lack of context-aware policies are becoming primary sources of risk.

Because of this, Gartner predicts that 25% of breaches will vector through agent-based attack surfaces due to poor machine identities and lack of context-aware policy controls by 2028.

“This pressure also presents a strategic opportunity,” says McMullen. “Rather than adding new tools to fragile stacks, organisations can use AI investment to accelerate IAM modernisation. As customer, partner, and employee interactions become increasingly machine-mediated, strong identity and trust controls move from necessity to differentiator. Enterprises that can securely onboard and govern machine workloads faster gain real advantage in speed, integration, and trust.”

Normalisation of cyberattacks to redefine how we win

Cyberattacks have become a normalised feature of modern business rather than an exceptional failure. Markets, regulators, and customers increasingly treat incidents as inevitable – not necessarily as evidence of negligence. As AI-enabled attacks scale in speed and volume, attempts to frame success purely around prevention are becoming both unrealistic and unprovable. This normalisation creates a critical opportunity to rethink how cybersecurity success is defined and communicated.

“Resilience, not prevention, is the strategy organisations can actually win,” says McMullen. “If the objective shifts to limiting impact, maintaining critical operations, and recovering quickly then mitigation becomes functionally equivalent to prevention from a business outcome perspective. Unlike absolute security, resilience can be tested, practiced, measured, and improved over time.”

To operationalise this shift, organisations must define clear impact thresholds tied to mission-critical value chains. These thresholds establish what levels of disruption are acceptable and where recovery time truly matters, creating shared accountability between cybersecurity and the business.

Lowering the bar for innovation

Innovation in cybersecurity often feels inaccessible because it is framed as additional work layered on top of already overloaded teams. The reality is that innovation is already happening every day inside security, IT, and engineering organisations. Incident response improvisations, tool integrations, workarounds, and workflow refinements are all acts of innovation. The problem is not a lack of creativity or effort, but that this work is rarely named, measured, or protected as innovation.

As this continues, Gartner predicts that by 2028, organisations effectively deploying AI in security operations centres (SOCs) will reduce human-touch incidents by 30% – beginning the shift of the analyst role from “responder” to “supervisor”.

“Tasks such as building test environments, simulating attacks, generating detection logic, or rehearsing recovery scenarios no longer require large, specialised teams or long planning cycles,” says McMullen. “These activities can be embedded into normal operational work using AI-assisted software engineering and automation. When experiments are low-risk, but tied to real systems and real outcomes, teams gain hands-on experience while producing artifacts the organisation can actually reuse.”

To sustain this, leaders must explicitly protect time and create space for experimentation. Innovation should be framed as skill-building and resilience-building work, not discretionary side projects.

Measuring what is learned and the scale achieved allows organisations to convert innovation into demonstrable business value, making it easier to justify continued investment.