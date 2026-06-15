Navigating Gen Z’s always-on money habits

South Africa’s Generation Z is redefining the concept of financial wellness. Aged between 14 and 29, Gen Zs are the first generation to grow up as true digital natives; they never knew a world without the internet or mobile technology. Growing up in a hyper-connected world, they have discarded traditional, paper-heavy banking methods in favour of frictionless, mobile-first solutions.

Data from insights agency KLA reveals that 44% of South African Gen Z consumers access mobile banking apps multiple times a day. South African Reserve Bank (SARB) data supports these findings, revealing that 53% of the youth actively make use of digital payments like mobile wallets, QR codes, and tap-and-go features. Research also indicates a strong baseline savings culture among this generation in South Africa with many having a savings account and a growing number starting to invest in wealth-building products like stocks and money market accounts.

This shift towards financial technology (fintech) has helped democratise access to the financial system. Fintech offers unparalleled convenience, instant transparency, and automated tools that allow younger consumers to take control of their cash flow with a few taps on a smartphone. However, there is a downside to this always-on convenience. When the friction is completely removed from transactions, so does the barrier to impulsive spending.

Bertie Nel, head of financial planning and advice at Momentum, explains that the ease of digital payments, combined with social media influencer culture and highly targeted, algorithm-driven retail apps, can easily transform conscious spending into emotional, reactive financial decisions.

“The rapid growth of Buy-Now-Pay-Later (BNPL) platforms – projected to grow further in the next few years locally – is popular among younger demographics who are looking to break big payments up into bite-sized chunks,” he says. “While these platforms assist with short-term cash flow flexibility, they also carry the risk of encouraging over-commitment, subscription fatigue, and an ongoing cycle of short-term gratification at the expense of long-term financial security.”

Automation is also a double-edged sword, he adds. “Micro-investing apps and automated round-up features are excellent entry points for learner investors, yet over-reliance on technology can foster a false sense of financial security.”

True financial wellness, he says, requires active engagement.

When savings, budgeting, and investing are fully automated, individuals risk becoming passive observers of their own economic and financial lives, completely detached from the strategic choices needed to build sustainable wealth.

According to Nel, fintech should be viewed as a powerful administrative tool rather than a replacement for sound financial planning principles. “Technology can execute a strategy beautifully, but it cannot formulate a highly personalised holistic life plan or instil the behavioural discipline required to keep to it when market cycles shift or personal circumstances change,” he says.

This is where the structured guidance of an accredited financial adviser is key, also for this digital generation. Navigating a complex financial landscape requires more than just algorithmic efficiency; it requires context, long-term vision, and personal accountability.

“While an app can track daily expenditure or automate a monthly debit order, a professional financial adviser helps bridge the gap between immediate digital convenience and disciplined, intentional money management,” says Nel. “Advisers play a key role in helping younger consumers establish a strong financial framework, helping them weigh short-term lifestyle desires against long-term objectives such as retirement funding, asset accumulation, and comprehensive risk protection.”

Ultimately, digital convenience can empower smarter financial behaviour, but without discipline and guidance, it can also encourage impulsive decision-making and financial disengagement. By pairing the innovative capabilities of fintech with the timeless principles of structured, professional financial planning, young South Africans can leverage the best of both worlds, achieving authentic, long-term financial resilience in an increasingly digital world.