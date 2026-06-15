Young entrepreneurs tackle SA’s employment crisis

As South Africa’s youth unemployment crisis persists, young entrepreneurs are stepping in to create the opportunities they can’t find, building businesses that not only sustain themselves, but also generate jobs and skills within their communities.

With more than four in 10 young South Africans currently unable to find work, the urgency to create new pathways into economic participation has never been greater.

While the challenge is well known, less attention is often paid to the young entrepreneurs who are actively working to change this reality and many of their businesses go unfinanced.

This is according to Gugu Mjadu, executive GM of marketing and impact investing at Business Partners Limited, who spotlighting three young entrepreneurs whose businesses are not only sustaining livelihoods, but also driving meaningful change in their communities.

“Youth-led SMEs are playing a critical role in addressing unemployment by creating jobs, building skills and unlocking new opportunities within communities. By supporting young entrepreneurs, we are not only investing in individual businesses, but in the broader economic future of the country,” says Mjadu.

Turning purpose into empowerment

For Fefe Ntsoelengoe (32), founder of Glow Up Nails, entrepreneurship was born out of personal loss but has evolved into a business that empowers others.

“I come from a strong entrepreneurial background – my mother was a single parent who built a business after my father passed away,” she explains. “During lockdown, I started doing nails at home, practicing on myself and my mom. We discussed starting a nail business on the side, and after losing her to Covid-19, I decided to carry that dream forward, creating something that wasn’t just about survival, but about purpose.”

Today, Fefe’s purpose is centred on long-term career development for women. “I saw how many women in the beauty industry lacked stability, benefits, and long-term opportunities. So, Glow Up evolved into a space where we focus on empowering women, offering training, and building careers, so they’re not just surviving, but thriving.”

Creating jobs and financial independence

As a young woman stepping into an existing business, Lerato Gumede (29), owner of Impact Branding, a branding and promotional products company, initially faced scepticism from some clients. “I had to actively seek new opportunities, prove myself, and rebuild trust. Over time, through consistent delivery and hard work, I started winning referrals and growing the business organically.”

Since taking over, Gumede has transformed the business from consistently making losses to generating profit, while creating employment opportunities within her community. Gumede has also been enrolled on the Business Partners Limited supplier development programme. “My main goal was personal financial freedom, but today we are making an impact by creating employment,” she says. “Every job created contributes to someone’s livelihood, and I believe that matters.”

Expanding access to skills and opportunity

In the education space, Brian Poopedi (33), founder of Revo Quest Institute, is working to bridge the gap between qualifications and employment by equipping individuals with practical, work-ready skills.

“Revo Quest Institute was built in response to the needs I identified in the training sector. It reflects my view of how effective training processes can support a company’s growth while creating meaningful impact in learners’ lives.”

Since launching, the business has grown rapidly – creating jobs and training hundreds of individuals. “Today, we employ 11 people and have trained more than 300 learners in our first three years of operation – an achievement I am incredibly proud of.”

A key focus of the business is Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL), which helps individuals convert work experience into formal qualifications and unlock new opportunities. “Our aim is to create a gateway for experienced people who have not realised their potential in the workplace to reach their goals,” Poopedi explains. “RPL represents hope for them.”

Enabling a generation of job creators

Mjadu notes that while access to funding, markets and mentorship remains a challenge for many young entrepreneurs, these three inspiring entrepreneurs are proof of the impact and potential of youth-led SMEs in South Africa.

“Young entrepreneurs are not waiting for opportunities; they are creating them. We have seen firsthand how, with the right support, these businesses have the potential to scale their impact, contributing meaningfully to job creation and economic inclusion,” she concludes.