Securing agentic AI boosts network security market

The global network security market eclipsed $7-billion in 1Q 2026 – up 14% percent year-over-year – according to Dell’Oro Group.

Growth remained resilient, but the stronger market signal was policy-plane expansion as enterprises increased investment in architectures that coordinate enforcement across users, applications, clouds, branches, and customer-controlled environments. That shift is becoming more urgent in the agentic AI era where security teams must govern human users, non-human actors, applications, APIs, and distributed infrastructure through fewer policy planes.

“Physical firewalls and select point products are not going away, but the agentic AI era is raising the value of software and cloud-based network security platforms that reduce policy sprawl across users, applications, clouds, and branches,” says Mauricio Sanchez, senior director, Enterprise Security and Networking at Dell’Oro Group. “SSE’s 22% growth, WAF’s 20% growth, and Firewalls’ 9% growth show that buyers are adding cloud-delivered access, application front-door controls, and virtual enforcement alongside the physical appliance base to get enterprises ready for the agentic AI era.”

Additional highlights from the report include: